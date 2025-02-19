Afua Asantewaa, in a video, opened up about some of the challenges she encountered during her GWR attempt

The media personality said she also experienced severe spiritual issues during her first attempt at her sing-a-thon event

Afua Asantewaa's remarks about her spiritual issues garnered mixed reactions on social media

Famous Ghanaian media personality and socialite Afua Asantewaa has opened up about some of the challenges she encountered during her attempt to land a Guinness World Record.

In a recent interview with media personality Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, Afua Asantewaa shared that she was affected by some comments she saw on social media about her event.

She said she also experienced severe spiritual issues during her first attempt at her sing-a-thon event as she was spiritually weak at that time.

The socialite noted that she made the necessary physical and spiritual preparations before she embarked on her first attempt at the Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023 but she still could not overcome the spiritual hurdles.

She said:

"Sometimes social media comments can go a long way. During my first attempt, it affected me. The challenges were many. They were spiritual. Physically, everyone knew I was going to sing so I was exercising but with the first one, I would say that I was spiritually weak. I prayed. We even got a pastor to come and pray for us but the fight in singathon is not easy. I am speaking based on my experience."

Afua Asantewaa, who recently travelled to Canada with her husband for vacation, questioned why some bad individuals would plot to spiritually sabotage her attempts to bag a Guinness World Record when she was not financially benefitting from embarking on her sing-a-thon event.

She noted that she and her husband, Mr Kofi Owusu Aduonum incurred a lot of losses from her participation in the event, as they were responsible for its entire funding.

Afua Asantewaa said she continued to face relentless spiritual attacks and so she and her husband embarked on a serious fasting to avoid challenges on her second attempt in Kumasi.

The socialite's remarks come after she recently ended her second sing-a-thon attempt after five days and more than 120 hours. She commenced her attempt on December 21, 2024, before finishing on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's spiritual remarks

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

maameyaa02 commented:

"Eiii sing-a-thon mu attacks and enchantment boi 😂."

omar_walkalone said:

"King Promise sef no get attack but YOU!!!😂."

iammrsofosu commented:

"Aaa na abayifo) no )mo attack wo agye den?😂😂😂Or they also want to do singaton😂😂😂😂😂."

essie_miyake said:

"Madam wawe aa wawe😂😂."

