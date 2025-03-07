Young Don, in a video, announced his return to social media after going on a hiatus from his platforms for several months

The social commentator also addressed rumours about him getting deported from the US after President Trump returned to office

Young Don also responded to Bishop Ajagurajah's claims about orchestrating his alleged deportation amid the US's crackdown

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don has returned to social media after a long hiatus and addressed rumours about him being deported to Ghana as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial social media personality was spotted walking on an empty street abroad and recording himself.

In the video, the social commentator denied Bishop Ajagurajah's claims about his deportation from the US.

Young Don shared that he intentionally took a break from social media for over six months to focus on other things and was not deported as the rumours suggested.

He bragged that despite being inactive on social media for that long, he had maintained his relevance and popularity among netizens, unlike others who would have been forgotten.

He also denied the notion that Bishop Ajagurajah's spiritual powers had negatively impacted him, stating that he was yet to suffer any repercussions for insulting him and many others.

The social commentator, who gained popularity for mimicking Twene Jonas' style and making controversial statements about Ghanaian leaders, also shared that he had an American passport and was officially a citizen of the US.

He urged his doubters to check his records in the American immigration system to verify his citizenship claims.

Young Don's remarks come after rumours emerged that he had been deported from the US after becoming inactive on social media months before the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term.

Amid the uncertainty about the social media personality's future abroad, Bishop Ajagurajah claimed that he had orchestrated his deportation from the US to Ghana over their longstanding feud.

The Ajagurajah Movement leader and Young Don had been involved in a heated feud after the latter used his platform to insult the spiritual leader on several occasions.

In 2023, Ajagurajah publicly cautioned him, warning that his words carried consequences. Two years on, Ajagurajah now claims his spiritual powers played a role in Young Don’s rumoured deportation.

Watch the video below:

Young Don's remarks about deportation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bhad_Mike commented:

"Ei I thought Ajagurajah said he had finished Young Don and that was why we were not hearing from him anymore🤣. Ajagurajah de3 settings man k3se3 paa oo."

The Axe-Man said:

"Ajagurajah wanim aguase. Young Don ain’t comin’ to Ghana!😂😂😂."

Nanaalberto commented:

"Eiiiiiii Young Don, you are back to fire 🔥."

Gyataheneba Mills said:

"You could see that this guy just got his citizenship."

Twene Jonas addresses Young Don's rumoured deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Twene Jonas addressed Young Don's rumoured deportation from the US.

The controversial social commentator said he had not seen proof of Young Don and critiqued his stunts on social media.

Twene Jonas said Young Don made several mistakes by imitating him as he had no deep connections in the US like him.

