Shatta Wale's wishes have come true as he has finally got the opportunity to collaborate with Akwaaba UK for his own concert

The musician took X (formerly Twiter) to announce that he would be having a concert in London dubbed Shatta Wale Live In London on March 11 2025

Initially, Shatta Wale had pitched to the boss of Akwaaba UK that he wanted to perform at the Akwaaba UK's Independence Bash but has now gotten a full-fledged concert of his own

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale will perform his own concert in London on March 11, 2025, after initially requesting to be part of Akwaaba UK’s Independence Bash.

The dancehall musician announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be headlining Shatta Wale Live in London in collaboration with Akwaaba UK.

Earlier, Shatta Wale had asked Akwaaba UK boss Dennis Tawiah to let him perform at the Independence Bash on March 6, 2025.

He stated that he had worked on songs with R2Bees and King Paluta and wanted to join them on stage. However, instead of a guest performance, he has secured a full concert of his own.

This comes amid tensions between Akwaaba UK and his rival, Stonebwoy. Stonebwoy’s team had earlier accused the event organisers of trying to sabotage his Up and Runnin6 album tour by scheduling the Independence Bash on the same day as his concert.

Stonebwoy is set to perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 8, with Fameye and AratheJay as supporting acts. His concert is backed by Live Nation UK.

Shatta Wale's announcement of his concert in collaboration with Akwaaba UK stirred reactions from his fans and Stonebwoy's fans.

Shatta Wale's concert stirs reactions

KingKongo22 said:

"I will never ever miss any Shatta Wale show anywhere in the world if the GOOD GOD bless me."

AbdullKari25721 commented:

"The king 👑 himself and the most anticipated dancehall artist in Africa 🌍 will witness more records from you, inshallah."

KOBEMD30 said:

"Godfather!!😂😂😂Please, my humble request: kindly team up with the composers. I’m coming live."

Kenne200A commented:

"So after all these years, you people still don't believe in Shatta wale. King of Africa dancehall. # it's a must."

MrBoaben said:

"Real Gees organize their own shows; they beg to be on someone else's show."

SmallingjuniorJ commented:

"The only artist who begs to be part of a show. You're going to disgrace yourself k3k3."

bullishchart said:

"Shatta Wale live, this is gonna be epic!"

yaw_devil commented:

"Efo must be crying where ever he is now.😂"

Stonebwoy performs on the streets in UK

In a video that went viral on social media, Stonebwoy performed on the streets, entertaining folks who passed by.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician delivered his trademark dancehall style and freestyle to multiple instrumentals.

This came shortly after he landed in London for his much anticipated concert in the city.

