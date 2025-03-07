Nigerian actress Chika Ike has welcomed a baby girl weeks after denying rumours linking the child's paternity to Ned Nwoko

The Nollywood actress shared adorable pictures of her and her baby at the hospital on her social media pages

While Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and other Nollywood colleagues sent congratulatory messages, some netizens also asked questions about the newborn

Celebrated Nollywood actress Chika Ike announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The Nigerian actress shared the news of her childbirth on her Instagram page, posting several photos with her newborn daughter.

In the photos, the Nigerian actress is seen wearing a black and white kimono-like outfit. The same material for her dress was used to wrap the who was held in her mother's arms and also put in cot.

Other photos in the carousel showed fans around where Chika Ike was staying with her daughter. The room, which looked like a hospital ward, was adorned with flowers and balloons.

Notably, Chika Ike had her daughter's image covered with a pink heart emoji.

Sharing the photos, the actress welcomed her baby to the world, describing the girl as her sunshine.

"My Baby is here..... Welcome to the world, my sunshine," Ike wrote, capturing the emotional milestone.

See Chika Ike's baby below:

Chika Ike's pregnancy linked to Ned Nwoko

The announcement comes amid swirling social media speculation regarding the child's paternity.

Chika Ike announced her pregnancy with baby bump photos in February. Following her maternity photos, rumors have been circulating linking Regina Daniels' husband, businessman Ned Nwoko, to the pregnancy. Both Chika Ike and Nwoko have firmly denied these allegations.

Adding fuel to the ongoing speculation, Daniels recently removed Nwoko's surname from her Instagram biography shortly after returning from a brief hiatus, prompting questions about the state of their marriage.

Ini Edo, others react to Chika's childbirth

After sharing the photos of her baby, Chika Ike received massive love from her Nollywood colleagues and fans. Over 15,000 people have commented, with many of them congratulating her.

Ini Edo, Juliet Ibrahim, and Rita Dominic were among those who publicly congratulated Ike on social media, celebrating the arrival of her daughter.

There were others who were still going on about Ned Nwoko being the potential father of the baby, hence the mother's decision to hide her face.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered under the post:

iniedo congratulated a sister:

"Awwwwwww congratulations sis ❤️❤️."

ritadominic said:

"Awwww, congratulations darling ❤️❤️."

julietibrahim said:

"Congratulations sis! Welcome to the world babygirl ❤️❤️."

rita_luxuryhair said:

"Congratulations chi looking so beautiful 😍."

onwuamaa said:

"The best gift from God, pls keep protecting the baby."

lib_classic_queen_agnes said:

"To God alone be all the Glory for safe delivery.🙌 Congratulations 🎉."

val_loveday said:

"CONGRATULATIONS, but you shouldn't hide/cover the baby face.... Prove the world wrong."

therealemperor_of_korea1 said:

"Why you dey hide ur picking face ? Madam you go open am make we see if na Ned face o."

Regina Daniels flaunts $30k Rolex amid rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had showcased a new luxury Rolex watch she had just acquired.

The actress shared a video of her unboxing the new timepiece, which is valued at approximately $30,000, describing the amount as easy money.

Coming amid recent rumours about her marriage on the rocks, the actress' show of wealth triggered mixed reactions from her many followers.

