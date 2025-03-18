A video of a middle-aged man berating Kofi Adoma's wife, Mrs Miracles Adoma, has stirred wild reactions on social media

In the video, the man, who is a native of Bono, accused Kofi Adoma of allowing his wife to control and manipulate him

Many Ghanaians on social media who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian man, who is a native of Bono, has taken to social media to react to the ongoing brouhaha about media personality, Kofi Adoma's eye incident.

The middle-aged man, identified on his TikTok handle as @berekum.super.sm cast slurs at Kofi Adoma's wife, blasting her for some comments she passed against the Dormaahene.

A Bono man blasts a popular Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adoma's wife. Photo credit: @berekum.super.sm/TikTok & @kofiadomahnwanwani/IG.

Recall that Kofi Adoma, a renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist, recently held a press conference to address issues about his unfortunate eye injury which occurred in December 2024.

During the press conference, the wife of the broadcaster, Mrs Miracles Adoma accused the Dormaahene of failing to show leadership by taking responsibility for her husband's eye injury.

Reacting to this, however, the Bono man suggested Kofi Adoma was being controlled and manipulated by his wife.

"Kofi Adoma is being controlled by his wife. When he bought a car for his father, she asked him to go back for it. Even the cement and hardware store he opened for his dad has been closed down," he alleged.

Kofi Adoma asks Ghanaian to thank his wife, Mrs Miracles Adoma for him at the press conference. Photo credit: @kofiadomahnwanwani/IG.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged man looked visibly angry as he sent out a strong warning to the broadcast journalist's wife.

Kofi Adoma, a broadcast journalist with Accra-based Angel FM, was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while covering a festival at Dormaa in the Bono Region of Ghana.

He was later flown to Dubai for treatment by an ophthalmologist following the unfortunate incident

Kofi Adoma returned to Ghana a few days ago and held a press conference to update the general public about his eye injury.

Bono Man's video sparks mixed reactions

The Bono man's video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comments to share their varied views.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Nana Gyedu said:

"My brother u are doing a good job well done I'm from Abesim good job thank u for fighting for Osagyefo keep it up any time i come to Ghana i will look for u (GYEDU)."

@owusukontor also said:

"Oh senior please this is not the right to say this, let us pray for him first I beg you."

@Vero Shippy commented:

"That is not what we are saying dormaahene didn’t do well accept it and stop ok you they far too much ooh come to city and Learn."

Pastor advises Kofi Adoma to divorce his wife

Meanwhile, in a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian bishop, Dr Peter Ofori, advised Kofi Adoma to divorce his wife, Mrs Miracles Adoma.

According to the man of God, the Ghanaian media personality had married the wrong woman, adding that she was not his soulmate.

Dr Peter Ofori's advice came in the wake of the raging conversations about Kofi Adoma's eye incident.

