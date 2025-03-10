Social commentator Twene Jonas took to social media to lash out at Farida Mahama, President Mahama's daughter, for allegedly denying him on national television

He flaunted his BMW and bragged about why he was the right man for her in the viral video

Many people in the comment section shared their views on Twene Jonas' video

Socialite Twene Jonas lashed out at Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, after a fan alleged that she was not in love with him.

Twene Jonas blasts Farida Mahama in video. Image Credit: @twenejonasbackup

Source: TikTok

Twene Jonas blasts Farida Mahama

During a TikTok Live session, Twene Jonas was interacting with his fans when one of them jokingly said that Farida Mahama allegedly denounced him in an interview.

Reacting to the fan's comment, the social commentator noted that if indeed Farida went on live television to say she was not in love with him, then she was not wise.

"If Twene Jonas is in love with you and you do not love him back, then you are not wise," he said.

He reiterated that any woman he likes who does not like him in return is not wise. He noted that he was not certain that Farida would utter those words. However, if she said those words, then she was not smart enough.

Twene Jonas bragged about himself and noted that there was no way the first daughter would get a man like him.

He noted that there was no way any lady would not fall in love with him because he was well-known, wealthy, was well-connected and was at a level in life nobody was.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Twene Jonas asked his followers whether Farida Mahama denied him in an interview.

"Is it true my wife Farida Mahama said this on TV3? #ghanatiktokers🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #twenejonastv #twenejonas"

Reactions to Twene Jonas' video about Farida

The video got many people laughing hard, with many others encouraging Twene Jonas not to take heed to what outsiders were saying about Farida.

Many social media users noted that the president's daughter was already his and was surely in love with him.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Twene Jonas lashing out at Farida Mahama all because a fan alleged that she said she was not in love with him:

Ali Gamboni said:

"Chairman worry not..wether Farida like or not she is yours...😂😂."

Mchort El said:

"Don't worry kuraa boss she's yours we Ghanaian men endorsed it we left her for you💯."

FY 102039 said:

"Almighty Twene Jonas farida is yours forever ❤️whether she like it or not."

AwiniRanking said:

"Your heart is broken don’t pretend 😅."

sterlingkwakuasey said:

"eiiii which people always wants to find problem for the first daughter of the land🤣😂😅🤣."

Farida Mahama and President John Dramani Mahama in photos. Image Credit: @faribaby

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama Hawaiian costume

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama, the youngest daughter of President John Mahama and Lordina Mahama, took to Instagram Stories to share a nostalgic childhood photo.

In the picture, she looked adorable in a Hawaiian costume, sporting a short, neatly trimmed hairstyle and a radiant smile.

Meanwhile, her father, President Mahama, stood behind her dressed in an African print shirt and trousers, engrossed in his phone.

