Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo shared a beautiful message on social media after being sworn in as the Food and Agriculture Deputy Minister

The ceremony took place at the Jubilee House on March 12, 2025, where President Mahama swore in the deputy ministers assigned to various dockets

Many people congratulated Mr Dumelo, while others shared words of advice as he assumed the role for the first time in his political career

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has spoken after he was sworn in as the Food and Agriculture Deputy Minister on March 12, 2025, by John Dramani Mahama.

John Dumelo speaks after swearing in

John Dumelo took to his X account to share a beautiful message after being sworn in as the Deputy Minister for the Food and Agriculture sector.

In his lovely message, he noted that he was ready to serve the people of Ghana after assuming the role as Deputy Minister.

The seasoned actor expressed his profound gratitude to President Mahama for believing in him to appoint him for the role.

"Ready to serve Ghana as deputy Food and Agriculture Minister. !!! Thanks so much @JDMahama for believing in me."

The Ayawaso West Wuogom MP shared memorable pictures from the swearing in ceremony in a framed post on his X account.

The swearing in ceremony

Reactions to John Dumelo's swearing in

Congratulatory message flowed in the comment section of John Dumelo's post on his X account after he shared pictures from the swearing in ceremony.

Others also shared inspiring messages for him as he assumed the role of Food and Agriculture Deputy Minister for the first time in his political career.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the pictures from the swearing in ceremony of Mr Dumelo as the Food and Agriculture Deputy Minister:

@GeorgeAnagli said:

"Congratulations Honorable!"

@__theSeyram said:

"Congratulations Honorable."

@Maduabu44 said:

Congrats 🍾 bro 😎 and we believe you will make your country proud…

@AmenyoWisdomEd1 said:

"@johndumelo Congratulations 🎊 and the people of Ghana trust that you'll deliver together with your boss 🙌 👏."

@Afia_Dimple said:

"Your growth is such an amazing thing."

@browzaGH said:

"Nice one there. Congrats honorable JD."

@TerryBoachie said:

"Congratulations, Hon. Deputy Minister. May God continue to grant you the grace to serve well, through the maternal intercession of Mother Mary, the Mediatrix of all Graces. We also dey for you 🙌💯."

John Dumelo fellowships with Muslims

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo recently spent time with his Muslim constituents in Dzorwulu, following the presentation of the 2025 Budget in Parliament.

In a heartwarming video, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP was seen worshipping inside a mosque, actively participating in prayers, and engaging with community members in fluent Hausa.

As part of his visit, he also donated essential items to support them during their fasting period, which is the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many Ghanaians applauding Dumelo for his inclusivity, generosity, and deep connection with the Muslim community.

