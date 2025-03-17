Ghanaian socialite Adu Safowaa Speech-a-thon opened up about the difference between dating married men and single men

Adu Safowah shared tips on how to cater for a man in a way that can potentially lead to marriage in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Adu Safowah's trending interview video posted on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Adu Safowah has claimed some Ghanaian men lack the wisdom to take care of their partners.

In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she explained that most single men have the knowledge to build a business brand or progress in life, but they don't know how to live in harmony with their girlfriends.

Adu Safowah Speech-a-thon says some men lack the wisdom to be with a woman. Photo credit: @globaadusafowah.

Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old style influencer added that she has dated two married men and had the best time of her life.

Adu Safowah reiterated that most successful entrepreneurs have made names for themselves because they listened and took advice from their women.

"You can ask any of my ex-boyfriends. I don't date two men at the same time. I have had eight guys in total; two of them were married, and six were single. I had a fun life dating married men, but they are mostly busy because of work and family. I always felt comfortable with the married men."

"Most of the single guys give a lot of pressure. They don't have the knowledge to take care of the women they are in a relationship with. They are always focused on work and other things."

"I always want to be there for my boyfriends as they are my project. I always want to care for them and monitor every aspect of their lives. One of my ex-lovers told me that I care too much for men because it seems I don't have anything to do with my life.".

The video of Adu Safowah's interview is below:

Adu Safowah rocks a stylish pantsuit

Adu Safowah looked breathtaking in a stylish belted blazer and matching pants for her photoshoot.

The brand influencer wore a centre-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her glamorous look.

The socialite turned heads at the Forbes event with her ready-to-wear ensemble as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Adu Safowah slays in Afro hair

Adu Safowah looked effortlessly chic in a white spaghetti-strap top and black bodycon skirt for her photoshoot.

She looked radiant in a side-parted voluminous hairstyle and heavy makeup, with long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with stylish bracelets to complete her simple look for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Adu Safowah ends her speech-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about socialite Regina Adu Safowah of Ghana who embarked on a speech-a-thon.

Adu Safowah spoke about trending issues in Ghana and beyond for 130 hours for her official Guinness World record attempt.

A press event soiree was planned where the socialite interacted with the media to discuss the aftermath of her event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh