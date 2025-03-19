Pictures of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong and his lawyers in court have gone viral after he lost a defamation lawsuit against him

The Essex County Court in the US also awarded undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas $18 million in damages

The viral picture of Agyapong drinking water in court while his lawyers looked worried has got many Ghanaians talking on social media

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong and his lawyers did not look happy after the jury's verdict in the defamation lawsuit against him, which was ruled in favour of undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Viral photos show Kennedy Agyapong and his lawyer looking worried as they lost the court case against Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Agyapong looks nervous in court

Courtroom pictures of the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency with his defence team have gone viral on social media.

This came after Agyapong lost a defamation case to undercover investigative journalist Anas, with the Essex County Court in the US awarding $18 million in damages.

One of the moments in court that caused a stir on social media was when the politician was captured unhappily drinking his bottle of water.

In that same picture, one member of his legal team looked worried as he rested his chin in between his fingers while looking down. Another lawyer of Kennedy Agyapong was captured looking away in seeming distaste.

Below are more pictures from the courtroom:

Reactions to Kennedy Agyapong's actions in court

The viral picture of Agyapong in court drinking water, while his lawyer looked worried, got many talking about his controversial behaviour.

Many Ghanaians on social media made fun of the situation, while others noted more seriously that the case would serve as a deterrent to others.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the jury verdict of the defamation lawsuit against Agyapong which he lost to journalist Anas:

@GHDeservesBest said:

"Water is life, allow Kusie to drink because after losing $18m he will go bankrupt. 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@AoBeide_ said:

"He who watches the watchman lives to pay the watchman $18M 😂😂😂."

@CheEsquire said:

"Asem ato the watcher of the watchman 😂."

@CrazyPr0fessor said:

"The obroni lawyer dey pretend like he make sad lmao. Sombro way he cash out longest way the case be some insignificant 3rd world country give am 😂😂😂😂."

@Moody_d8 said:

"If it were Ghana by now he would sort people out and the case will go in his favour."

@phathers1 said:

"The rich has their own problems ooh... Like all of a sudden you have been charged to pay $18m. Can't he appeal or something?"

Kennedy Agyapong and journalist Anas in court in the US. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Anas speaks after $18M defamation win

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas spoke out following his $18 million defamation lawsuit victory against Agyapong.

In a video statement trending on social media, Anas emphasised that the ruling was not just a legal triumph but a historic one, serving as a wake-up call for those back home in Ghana.

Following the court’s decision, many Ghanaians took to social media to share their opinions, with reactions ranging from celebration to debate over the implications of the verdict.

