President John Dramani Mahama travelled to Sierra Leone for a meeting with President Julius Maada Bio on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

The Ghanaian president interacted with some Ghanaians who lived in Sierra Leone following his meeting

President Mahama's interaction with the Ghanaian contingent living in Sierra Leone impressed many who praised him for listening to their concerns

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama met with a contingent of Ghanaians during his recent state trip to Sierra Leone on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

President Mahama encounters Ghanaians and addresses their work permit concerns during his trip to Sierra Leone. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, President Mahama was spotted interacting with the Ghanaians following his meeting with the Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who was among the numerous Heads of State who attended his inauguration ceremony at the Black Star Square on January 7, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama shared that the Sierra Leonean president had positive things to say about the Ghanaians living in the country during their discussions.

During their interaction, the group appealed to President Mahama to intervene and help them secure work permits and lower the huge taxes they were being charged at the airport in the country.

President John Dramani Mahama campaigning on a crowded street. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

President Mahama gave the crowd positive feedback and shared a lighthearted moment with them. The Ghanaians began to cheer the president before expressing their gratitude to him for meeting them during his visit to the West African country.

The Ghanaian president's visit to Sierra Leone was part of his efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations. The visit was also expected to deepen cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and regional affairs.

President Mahama's interaction with the Ghanaian contingent living in Sierra Leone impressed many who praised him for listening and addressing the concerns of the people even though they lived in another country. Others also hailed him for exhibiting proper leadership and communication skills.

Below is the video of President John Mahama interacting with Ghanaians in Sierra Leone:

Mahama's encounter with Ghanaians stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to President John Mahama's encounter with the Ghanaians in Sierra Leone below:

mavericksharun commented:

"The country Ghana now has a human being as the president. I now understand, Mr President❤️🙌🏾."

guyguyabrewaba said:

"Such a humble and cool president well done ❤️."

kaye.prince commented:

"I just love this man ooo 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

mcbons_eletrical_works said:

"Always pray for divine guidance to this man, my president."

scorpion_5366 commented:

"Ghana finally got a handsome and tall President after starving for eight wasted years. We can now see our President even from afar. Thank you, NDC for rescuing Ghana."

Mahama boards brother's jet for foreign trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama boarded his brother Ibrahim Mahama's private jet for his trip to Sierra Leone.

The president had previously received criticism for using his brother's jet instead of the presidential jet for his foreign trips.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to share mixed reactions to President John Mahama travelling with Ibrahim Mahama's private jet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh