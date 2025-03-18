Twene Jonas has called out the Dormaahene, Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II over his handling of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident.

In a video, he questioned why the Dormaahene has been silent on the matter since December 2024.

His comment follows Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's press conference on his shooting incident. Kofi, among other things, lamented Dormahene's neglect, stating that there had been no contact from his side since he was accidentally shot.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was in Dormaa in December to cover the Kwafie festival when a gunman shot him in the eye.

The renowned broadcaster has been off air and screens since the incident. He was taken to Dubai for treatment but made his first public appearance on March 13, 2025.

Kofi during the address clarified reports about how much he received from his employer, Angel FM. Kofi was very devastated and broke into tears as he addressed the press.

Reacting to the press conference, Twene Jonas expressed his disappointment in the Dormaahene for failing to handle the matter properly.

He further advised the Dormaahene to reach out to Kofi and his family, and if possible, assign a special guard from his palace to Kofi Adoma.

