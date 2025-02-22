Perfect Match Xtra season two contestant Rose has taken over the internet with her lovely photos

The fair-skinned brand influencer has won hearts with her flawless beauty and stylish outfits and hairstyles

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra contestant Rose's beautiful photos on Instagram

Perfect Match Xtra season two contestant Rose Owusu Konadu has become an influencer after competing in the reality show.

The gorgeous model has a huge following on social media due to her high fashion sense and elegant hairstyle.

Rose and her partner Drill are the perfect young couple who constantly impress their fans with their daring photoshoots.

Perfect Match Xtra Season two contestant Rose slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @rose_ok.

Source: Instagram

PMX contestant Rose rocks a pink shirt

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Rose looked terrific in a pink striped shirt dress for her viral photoshoot.

The brand influencer looked effortlessly chic in a short, trendy hairstyle, heavy makeup, and neatly drawn eyebrows.

Reality TV star Rose flaunted her smooth and fine legs as she sat on the floor beside a white box for the photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

adjoa_mima stated:

"You look stunning."

evie_me5 stated:

"I guess we’re still in our Valentine mood 😍."

prettyadam stated:

"Yoooh girl 🔥🔥🔥I will came back to comment."

Rubekayy stated:

"And do you know you're the only one that can ROK T-shirt in a shoot properly?😍 ROKyyy🙌❤️."

Check out the photos below:

PMX contestant Rose rocks a red dress

Perfect Match Xtra contestants Rose and Drill looked adorable in stylish outfits for their Valentine's Day photoshoot.

The perfect couple looked madly in love as they posed in a lovey-dovey to preach about the power of love on Valentine's Day.

Reality TV star Rose wore a red bodycon long-sleeve ankle-length dress and a frontal lace hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with simple stud earrings while showing off her long acrylic nails in the viral photos.

Reality TV star Drill wore a stylish black suit and rocked his signature braids hairstyle to complete his look.

Check out the photos below:

PMX contestant Rose rocks a denim outfit

Perfect Match contestant Rose looked classy in a two-piece denim outfit and a coloured short hairstyle for her photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Tessy rocks a red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Tessy who designed her own outfit for Valentine's Day 2025.

The fashion designer and reality TV star looked spectacular in a red cutout outfit to celebrate Valentine's Day in style.

Some social media users have commented on Tessy's stylish outfit and flawless makeup on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh