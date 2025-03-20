Kunta Kinte, in a video, flaunted a new hairstyle as he jammed to his 2024 song, I Dey 4 U which featured Kweku Darlington

The member of the Bradez music group ditched his previous punk hairstyle for new braided cornrows

Kunta Kinte's video sparked excitement among social media users who were pleased to see him looking well

Ghanaian musician Kwaku Nsiah-Amankwah, popularly known as Kunta Kinte music group Bradez fame courted attention after a video of his new hairstyle surfaced on social media.

The musician took to his official TikTok page to promote his 2024 song, I Dey 4 U which featured Kumasi-based musician, songwriter and producer Kweku Darlington.

Kunta Kinte also shared a video of himself in high spirits flaunting his new hairstyle. The rapper, sporting a black hoodie from the brand that designs workwear and footwear for professionals, DeWalt.

In the clip, the Bradez music group member appeared to have ditched his previous punk hairstyle for a mature look as he flaunted his new cornrows.

Kunta Kinte's video sparked excitement among social media users who were pleased to see him looking well as he continued his battle with his longstanding health challenges.

Kunta Kinte's rise and music hiatus

Kunta Kinte gained prominence in the Ghanaian music industry in the late 2000s as part of the Bradez music group alongside his brother, Flowking Stone.

The music duo took over the airwaves and scored commercial success with their single, One Gallon, which featured their elder brother and veteran rapper, Okyeame Kwame.

Following their entry into the industry, Bradez often collaborated with artistes from Lynx Entertainment including rapper Asem and Richie Mensah. The duo later released their biggest song, Simple which earned them the Most Popular Song of the Year accolade at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards event.

Bradez also won the West African Song of the Year at the 2009 edition of the Museke Online Awards.

The group's rise to the top of the Ghanaian music industry suffered a huge setback as Kunta Kinte, who graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon with a degree in Social Science, suffered a severe stroke at age 21 which left him bedridden for a long time.

The rapper's health challenge also reportedly affected his memory which affected his ability to write or perform music. The challenges also led to his brother, Flowking Stone pursuing a successful solo music career from 2009.

In 2022, Kunta Kinte announced that he had recovered from his health battles and made a music comeback with his song, San Bra which featured former Sarkcess Music record label signee, Strongman Burner.

In a December 2024 interview on Fakye TV, the rapper opened up about his 15-year battle with the stroke and recounted how it affected him.

Kunta Kinte also dismissed some allegations some individuals made after he was struck down by a stroke.

Reactions to Kunta Kinte's new hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Asonaba K6 commented:

"My man is here."

Oh Fine Boy Reggie said:

"Yoo, this is my brother."

skyroslimfit wrote:

"It is the K."

