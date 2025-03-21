Kwaku Manu sympathised with victims of the Adum PZ market fire outbreak in a video he shared on his Instagram page

The veteran actor expressed sadness over the news and mentioned that someone he knew personally had lost their belongings in the fire

Kwaku Manu called for the restructuring of markets in Ghana and lamented how the disorganised nature of Ghanaian markets made it impossible for firefighters to fight fires

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has expressed sorrow over the fire outbreak at the Adum PZ market in Kumasi.

Kwaku Manu sympathises with Adum fire victims. Photo source: kwakumanu

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram, he said someone he knew personally had lost their belongings in the fire.

He called for the restructuring of markets in Ghana, saying the disorganised nature of these spaces made it difficult for firefighters to control fires.

He also complained about the frequent market fires in the country, mentioning the recent incident at Kantamanto.

The fire, which started in the early hours of March 21, destroyed several shops and properties. It spread quickly through the topmost part of a four-storey commercial building in the Kumasi Central Business District.

The Ghana National Fire Service said it was informed of the fire at 6:05 a.m., and the first fire truck arrived at 6:15 a.m. Additional fire engines from the Regional Headquarters, KNUST, Ejisu, and Twedie were deployed to control the blaze.

Reports indicate that panicked traders broke into their shops to save their goods as the fire spread.

Most of the affected businesses dealt with mobile phones, jewellery, and clothing. Eyewitnesses said the fire was caused by a faulty electricity pole that sparked and ignited the top floor of one of the buildings.

Market fires have become common in Ghana, with several incidents recorded in recent months. In January, a fire at Kejetia Market destroyed some shops, though the fire service managed to salvage most of them. In March 2023, another fire ravaged parts of the same market.

Kwaku Manu the famous Kumawood actor. Photo source: kwakumanu

Source: Instagram

Adum fire gets Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kaypoisson1 said:

"There are some parts of Kumasi where if there is a fire outbreak,the Fire service can only do little about it and Adum Blue light is one of them Walking at Blue light sef be stress how will a Fire truck enter that place?"

Nanaezze commented:

"When we advocate that Leaving the Fire Service institution unequipped has disastrous consequences when all our attention had been Police and Military leaving out the Fire service and the prison service under-equipped this is what we meant."

SneakerNyame_ said:

"You go to work to see your shop burning, this is sad. Fire outbreak in Adum this morning."

Ghanaian man criticises Ibrahim Mahama amid Adum fire

A frustrated citizen has called out Ibrahim Mahama amid the Adum PZ market fire, stating how the wealthy businessman could help.

YEN.com.gh reported that the man argued that instead of Ibrahim Mahama spending money on lavish items like a private jet, he could purchase fire equipment for the fire service.

He further argued that the patronage of such machinery could better aid the fire service in Kumasi deal with fire outbreaks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh