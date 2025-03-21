





Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multiple award-winning actress Lydia Forson has reacted to the explosive interviews of former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo on various radio and television stations.

Lydia Forson speaks about Adwoa Safo and her explosive interviews. Image Credit: @lydiaforson and @sarahadwoasafo

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson reacts to Adwoa Safo's interviews

Lydia Forson, on her X account, quoted a tweet by GHOne TV that was about an announcement about Adwoa Safo's appearance on the One-On-One show on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Unfortunately, the interview did not come on as it was alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs had stormed the residence of the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

However, in Miss Forson's reply to the GHOne TV post, she was left in awe that many Ghanaians did not know that Adwoa Safo was a lawyer.

She noted that the former Dome Kwabenya MP was one of the youngest persons to be called to the bar and still practised law.

"I’m shocked that so many of you didn’t know she was a lawyer- probably one of the youngest to be called to the bar if I remember correctly."

Reacting to Adwoa Safo's interviews, the celebrated actress noted that it had been interesting listening to her revelations.

She further stated that she wished the Ghanaian politician had spoken earlier, and noted that she sensed the pain in her voice.

"It’s been interesting listening to her revelations— I just wish she’d spoken up earlier. Either way, there’s a lot of pain in her voice."

Reactions to Lydia Forson's statements about Adwoa Safo

People corrected Lydia Forson about Adwoa Safo being the youngest lawyer to be called to the bar, hinting that she never stopped practising.

Others also reacted to Adwoa Safo's interviews saying that she was hurt and was airing out her grievances to get matters off her chest.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the statements Lydia Forson made about Adwoa Safo:

@agotwin_abugri said:

"She “is” not “was”. She hasn’t stopped."

@bonsiandrew said:

"She’s hurt and I share her sentiments but if NPP would’ve won and Bawumia had given her ministerial appointment she wouldn’t be here granting series of interviews to expose that party."

@iam_Shakiru said:

"Lydia, don’t fall for her emotional rants. Listen carefully and you’ll see she’s only trying to cleanup herself and Bawumia from the mess of the previous administration, in order to pave way for her own VP ambitions. (1)."

@Hon_Dave1 said:

"She couldn't do that earlier bcoz she was observing table manners 🚶If you also recalled, at a point in time ... through her struggles, speaker S. K. Bagbin has to protect her from being dismissed from parliament by her own people."

@IsaacLekey said:

"She was afraid of her own party and what they could do to her. Mahamas govt has always proven to be the tolerant one. Infact, the NDC has proven to be quite tolerant, compared to the NPP."

@Sir_griffithgh said:

"Our Party Political system is very toxic and dangerous.Most men in this game are with no mercy."

@nanaadaboh said:

"Spoken up earlier? Ask Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi."

Lydia Forson reacts to Adwoa Safo's explosive interviews. Image Credit: @sarahadwoasafo and @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Safo speaks about baby's death

YEN.com.gh reported that Former MP and Minister for Gender, Sarah Adwoa Safo, opened up about the heartbreaking reasons behind her prolonged absence from her parliamentary and ministerial duties.

In an explosive interview with JoyNews, she shared that she was mourning the loss of her newborn baby while also dealing with her eldest son's critical illness in the U.S., which nearly claimed his life.

Her statements sparked widespread reactions from Ghanaians, with many expressing empathy, while others reconsidered their earlier criticisms of the politician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh