A former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was videoed dancing to a song at a party

The politician who was dressed in a green gown with beautiful makeup to complement her look danced with other guests at the event

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the video

A video of former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency Sarah Adwoa Safo having fun has popped up online amidst her media interviews which many claim is making her party unpopular.

The former MP has been granting media interviews expressing her grievances with the treatment the New Patriotic Party (NPP) meted out to her.

Among other things, the former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection lambasted the NPP and the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government for treating her badly.

She indicated that the party members hounded her when she was absent from Parliament for a while after losing her child and watching over her ailing son in the US.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Adwoa Safo alleged that the party collapsed her father’s business by demolishing his transport yard.

Sarah Adwoa Safo’s father is the Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the founder and leader of the Christ Reformed Church popularly called Kristo Asafo.

Adwoa Safo dances to Daddy Lumba’s song

In a video on X, the former Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament was spotted wearing a green bling outfit with an opening on the left thigh. Her makeup complemented her look for the night event.

She wore a long wig which was styled in a way not to be all over her face. Her wide smile complemented her entire look. She held a small fan so she would not sweat as she engaged with other people at the party.

She stepped onto the dance floor to move to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Aben wo ha’ which translates to ‘I’ve got something sweet’.

As she danced with other people at the event, Sarah Adwoa Safo also sang along joyfully.

After dancing for a while, the former MP walked to her seat which was at the high table.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Adwao Safo’s dance moves

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the amazing dance moves by Adwoa Sarfo which was shared by @PapaEkowGh on X. Read them below:

@general_ma8702 said:

“The sleep for the wicked🤣🤣.”

@niiwadey wrote:

“Freee Adwoa 😂😂.”

@ChapoHarrison said:

“Dem no see nothing yet 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@BK__Wilson wrote:

“She Dey shake tables 😝😂😂.”

@Bornbless123 said:

“Sugar mommy paa oo bro.”

@cyril_klevs wrote:

“Yaayi woman of the moment 🔥.”

@general_ma8702 said:

“E block ein ears ampa 🤣🤣🤣.”

Adwoa Safo dances to KiDi's song

YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo was spotted jamming to KiDi's song 'Say You Love Me.'

In a video on social media Adwoa Safo showed some impressive dance moves at a time when Kennedy Agyapong was criticising her for her absence in Parliament,

Netizens who saw the video shared their thoughts in the comment section.

