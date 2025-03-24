Mzbel in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy Showbiz A to Z claimed that she has never won an award in her 20 years of music

The popular singer attributed her lack of awards to her personal brand and, noted that if she were to get active in music again, she would work on her image

Mzbel pointed out that she was not blaming anyone for her hard work not being recognised by the industry and seemed unfazed while she discussed the matter

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has disclosed that she has never won an award despite being in the music industry for 20 years.

Speaking on Joy Showbiz A to Z with Kwame Dadzie, she said her brand may be the reason she has not been recognised. She added that if she decides to return to music actively, she will work on her image.

Mzbel made it clear that she does not blame anyone for this. She spoke calmly about the issue and did not seem bothered. Her statement surprised Kwame Dadzie, who found it hard to believe.

Mzbel became famous after Hush Hush Studios recognised her talent. Over the years, she has built a strong career, making hit songs and earning good money. She is one of Ghana’s most well-known female artistes.

Some of her popular songs include This Thing, Otanfo, Borla Swag, Slowly, One More Time, Msem Keka, Illegal Connection, Go Your Way, Onye Ogbemi, and 16 Years. She has also worked with top musicians like Tic Tac, Quata, Chemphe, and Shilo.

Mzbel also has a background in media. She studied at the Ghana Institute of Languages and later worked as an intern at GBC Radio 1, where she hosted a children’s program, Mmofra Kyepem. She then joined Groove FM, now Adom FM, where she co-hosted Kids on Groove.

Mzbel's award situation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Emml Opoku said:

"She was the Only female artist rocking shows back to back The likes of Abrewa Nana, Nana Queen ( wife of Nana King), KK kabobo's wife also came around though All were present But Mzbel privately had issues which at that time Ghanaians weren't used to."

Pascal Aka commented:

"Hammer (last 2) was never nominated for Best Producer 👍🏿. Then they added him to the board so that he will keep quiet."

Qwame wrote:

"Those who are seriously doing music sef some of them are not getting na slay Queen."

Onas_foods comme

“Fa ma me. Fa w) me. Fa hy3 me oowu oo, Mentumi na oowu oo Awoso me” do we use it to collect award 🥇 Mtcheww."

babileegh said:

"You don't deserve any."

