Prophet Alex Armstrong has claimed Dr Bawumia's political career is over after losing the 2024 elections

He said the former vice president had only one spiritual opportunity to become president, which is now closed

The preacher predicted Kennedy Agyapong would rise as the next NPP flagbearer with strong grassroots support

Prophet Alex Armstrong, the head pastor of the Potter's Family Chapel, has shared a revelation he received from the spiritual realm about the political future of Ghana's former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

During episode 401 of his Morning Dew show, the Ghanaian preacher suggested that Dr Bawumia's political career had come to an end.

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Alex Armstrong, delivers a prophecy on Dr Bawumia's political future in the NPP. Photo credit: Prophet Alex Armstrong & Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Prophet Armstrong claimed that the former vice president, who contested the 2024 presidential election on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), had only one chance to become the head of state of Ghana.

Having lost the election, the man of God said the door had been shut on him, suggesting that he could never become president in Ghana.

“Bawumia has only one entry, and he will not get it. If he doesn’t get it, the party will turn their back on him. As for Bawumia, he’s done. He can speak all the grammar, but he’s done,” Prophet Armstrong prophesied.

The Potter's Family Chapel leader further predicted that the former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, would become the next flagbearer of the NPP.

“I saw Kennedy coming with wildfire. Oh, I’m telling you, honest people will follow that man. He will keep insulting people, but people will still love him and follow him,” he claimed.

DR bwumia was elected as the NPP's presidential candidate in November 2023. Photo credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Bawumia was elected NPP flagbearer in 2023

Dr Bawumia was elected the flagbearer of the NPP in 2023 after a closely contested presidential primary.

He won with 61.43% of the total valid votes cast in the election held on 4 November 2023 across all 276 constituencies and at the party headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, came second with 37.41%, while Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76%. Francis Addai Nimoh placed last with 0.41%.

Dr Bawumia, who was the incumbent vice president, however, lost the 7 December 2024 presidential election to John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Having lost the general election, the former vice president is reportedly preparing to contest the NPP presidential primaries again for another opportunity to lead the party in 2028.

However, Prophet Alex Armstrong believes that the door has already been closed on him, with Kennedy Agyapong emerging as the spiritually chosen candidate for the NPP..

Watch the video below:

Prophet Armstrong's prophecy about Bawumia sparks reactions

Prophet Armstrong's prophecy about Dr Bawumia's political future in the NPP has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Osei Appau8 said:

"As God liveth, Dr Bawumia will be president of Ghana come 2028."

@ISAAC OFORI said:

"Bawumia Allah will disgrace some people paaaa.'

@DIPSET COLLECTIONS commented:

"Masa, u won’t get money from Ken oo so stop this."

Bawumia embarks on Thank You Tour.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia embarked on a Thank You Tour to reconnect with members of the NPP and thank them for their support in the 2024 elections.

In a video, the former Vice President was spotted riding on a ferry as he continued his tour.

The former Vice President sat on the ferry without a security detail as he travelled to the northern regions.

