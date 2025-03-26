Ralph St Williams, in a video, addressed his recent clash with some alleged Bawumia supporters at Adum PZ market

The social media activist noted that an individual threatened to assault him if he failed to put his mobile phone aside and stop filming

Ralph St Williams reconciled with one of the individuals involved in the clash and advised Ghanaians to calm down and put politics aside

Controversial Ghanaian social media activist Ralph St Williams has finally addressed his recent clash with some individuals purported to be supporters of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Adum PZ market on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Fix The Country activist recounted the unfortunate incident at the market. He explained that he had already filmed the scene from the market during his arrival with Dr Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, and other top Ashanti Regional NPP executives.

Ralph St Williams noted that an individual threatened to assault him if he failed to put his mobile phone aside and stop filming the happenings in the Adum PZ market.

The activist said he ignored the man's threats, only for another individual to appear and attempt to intimidate him among a large crowd that had gathered around Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Ralph St Williams dismissed claims that he visited the Adum PZ market to verbally attack Dr Bawumia and use politics to create chaos. He said that just like the former Vice President, he is also entitled to come to the market and take a look at the situation after the recent fire incident.

The activist noted that some Ghanaians have become dumb and have allowed politicians to take advantage of them. He criticised the man for following Dr Bawumia to the market to confront him, stating that a terrible incident could have ensued between them after the Vice President left the market.

Ralph St Williams reconciled with one of the individuals involved in the clash and advised Ghanaians to calm down and put aside their political affiliations for the betterment of the country.

The Fix The Country activist's remarks come after he got involved in a heated altercation with some supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to inspect the damages caused by the recent fire incident and donate GH¢200,000 in addition to 1,000 bags of cement.

Per reports, the NPP supporters confronted Ralph St Williams for allegedly recording the former Vice President's visit to the Kumasi market fire scene for malicious purposes.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service intervened in the scuffle to save the social media activist from the angry supporters.

Ralph's remarks about the clash stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

youngcheddar2 commented:

"Ralph, why didn't you show up when mahama came there?"

Lawrence said:

"How did you feel? This is how it felt when you ‘attacked’ the MP 😅🤣🤣😂."

Traviss commented:

"Masa, you saf you dey do politics pass everybody 😏. Everything you do is for your own interest."

Ralph speaks on incident with Stephen Amoah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St Williams spoke about the controversy that stemmed from his incident with Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah.

The social media activist questioned whether his decision to confront the MP at the 2025 budget reading was worth it.

Ralph St Williams' remarks garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

