Actor and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency John Setor Dumelo has taken significant steps to tackle the unbearable traffic issues at Okponglo Junction.

The MP took to his official Instagram page to share an update on his attempt to solve the problem. He shared photos of a traffic signal controller he recently acquired and got fixed at the Okponglo junction to resolve the issues that hamper the free movement of cars and pedestrians on the road.

John Dumelo, who was recently sworn into office as the deputy minister for Food and Agriculture, shared that he had collaborated with the Department of Urban Roads to install the traffic signal controller to ensure that the malfunctioning traffic lights were working properly on the side of the road.

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency noted that the traffic lights would begin working immediately after civil works are carried out.

In a lengthy social media post, John Dumelo wrote:

"Update on the Okponglo Traffic Light. Following my intervention with the support of Urban Roads over the last one month, the traffic signal controller has been installed and the lights will start working as soon as the civil works are completed. This will help resolve the unbearable traffic situation at the Okponglo junction soon."

John Dumelo, who was among numerous new faces sworn into the ninth parliament in January 2025 recently shared concerns about the traffic issues and absence of police personnel at the Okponglo Junction.

He also noted that he had met with Urban Roads to discuss the ongoing traffic light failures at Okponglo and Bawaleshie.

Following his victory over the New Patriotic Party candidate and former Member of Parliament Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the 2024 general elections, John Dumelo has made great efforts to help the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents.

The Deputy Agric minister recently joined his Muslim constituents inside their mosque in Dzorwulu as they embarked on their prayer sessions after breaking their fasting.

John Dumelo also donated some items to help them cope with the hunger issues they encountered during their fasting period.

Check out John Dumelo's social media post below:

Dumelo's traffic signal controller installation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

khojo_jeffery commented:

"Chairman, the Pokuase high most of the street light over there don't work."

delicatend3 said:

"Mr. MP, please fix a CCTV camera 📷 so that if thieves break the iron cage, you will be able to identify the person."

david_tipsy commented:

"God bless you honourable 🙌🙌🙌."

John Dumelo worships with women in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo worshipped with some women during a church service event at the Believers' Bible Christian Church Missions Outreach.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency MP played musical instruments as he and the women sang and danced in front of the congregation.

The video of John Dumelo worshipping with the women at the Believers' Bible Christian Church Missions Outreach garnered reactions on social media.

