Talented Ghanaian comedian and comic actor Funny Face melted hearts when he shared a video of himself hosting a children's birthday party

At the birthday party of Reina, the daughter of the CEO of Ems Events Centre, gospel singer Empress Gifty graced the occasion with a lovely performance

The video went viral as people hailed Funny Face as the children's president in the comment section

Embattled Ghanaian comedian Funny Face melted many hearts when he shared a heartwarming video of himself MCing a children's party.

Funny Face MCs a children's party and Empress Gifty performs. Image Credit: @therealfunnyface

Funny Face hosts a children's party

On Labour Day, which was commemorated on May 1, 2025, Funny Face had the opportunity to host a birthday party.

The event was held at Ems Events Centre, and the purpose of the gathering was to celebrate the first birthday of Reina, the daughter of the CEO of Ems Events Centre, located at Agbogba.

In the caption of the post on his Instagram page, the embattled comedian praised God for being offered the gig to host Reina's birthday party.

The father of twins also acknowledged sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty, whom he met at the birthday party.

"TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🙏❤️🫶 @empress_gifty," Funny Face wrote in the video's caption.

At the event, Funny was captured carrying the birthday celebrant on his back as he interacted with the crowd and also throughout the performance of the Watch Me crooner, Empress Gifty.

Reactions to Funny Face's video

Many people mentioned Funny Face's nickname, The Children's President, as they hailed him in the comment section. Many were happy that the Children's President was back and in business.

Others also talked about how the video melted their hearts as they talked about the embattled comedian gradually getting on his feet.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the heartwarming video of Funny Face MCing a children's party:

obaapaadwoaspage said:

"You naturally love kids. Kindly contact Funny for all your kids' programs."

humblechairmanmusic said:

"CHILDREN PRESIDENT ❤️."

iam_amoako1 said:

"The real CHILDREN PRESIDENT ❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥."

rockson.ruth

"Children's President 🔥😍."

ladyhupa said:

"Children’s president for a reason ❤️❤️❤️."

hyperfocus_films1 said:

"The children president is back 😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless you."

afiaansong said:

"This is lovely, proud of you children’s president 🙌🙌🙌 God is the greatest."

faustinadarko567 said:

"Yes I like this Mr Children president."

Empress Gifty and Funny Face

Funny Face and his family

Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole's children. Image Credit; @therealfunnyface and @vanessah_nicole

Funny Face looks cheerful in the video

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming video of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face interacting with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu went viral online, igniting positive and exciting reactions from fans.

In the trending video, Funny Face looked visibly brand new and happy as he exchanged warm greetings with Kwaku Manu by the roadside. The encounter between the two celebs, though brief, showcased their true friendship.

Many social media users praised Kwaku Manu for his unwavering support and for helping the embattled comedian get on his feet, while others were uplifted by Funny Face’s cheerful demeanour and noticeable transformation.

