Former NSP Deborah Seyram Adablah shared a video of her ride to the Accra High Court for an appearance

This comes after she was issued a bench warrant for disparaging comments she made against the judge

Adablah's fans thronged to the comments section to rally behind her and to share their views on the case

Former National Service Personnel (NSP) of First Atlantic Bank, Deborah Seyram Adablah, who accused her boss of inappropriate conduct towards her, was seen heading to the High Court after being issued a bench warrant.

Seyram Adablah, who accused Ernest Kwasi Nimako of misconduct, visits the Accra High Court. Image Credit: @eyeamdhat

Source: Instagram

Seyram reacts to being issued bench warrant

The bench warrant was issued to Miss Adablah on May 5, 2025, based on contempt regarding the case between her and her former boss, the former First Atlantic Bank’s former CFO, Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

According to reports, the former side-chick of the CFO made disparaging remarks in two TikTok videos posted to her official page against the judges working on her case.

In a video posted in the morning on May 6, 2025, on her page on the social media platform, Seyram shared that she was en route to the High Court to make an appearance.

In the caption of the video, she noted that she would have preferred to have been picked up in a certified Ghana Police Service vehicle.

"Nanka like some cozy Police vehicle should be the one transporting me this morning o. Do you all know the weight of a bench warrant???"

In the other part of the messages she wrote on the video, she asked her followers whether it would have been best if she had been initially behind bars.

"Anaa I should have been locked up first long 😂😂."

Reactions to Seyram Adablah travelling to court

Many people in the comments section pledged their support for Seyram on TikTok as she shared a video of herself heading to the Accra High Court for an appearance.

Others also shared their views on the case in the comment section, as they shared moral lessons they had drawn from the case.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Deborah Adablah on her way to the Accra High Court:

Yvonne said:

"Honestly when I see some girls mocking her I feel bad,assuming some of us are bold to stand for ourselves like her we wouldn’t go to bed crying."

official cpl Aziabor said:

"Imagine as a man if you're not around and you have brave women like this.she can handle all your properties for you without fear💯🙏."

Jay😍🥳 said:

"If we have 10 brave women like Derbie, married men will stay in their lane or act right😏 I don't know why people are jubilating over this news, especially ladies hmm. This can happen to any of us."

Dora said:

"My gal; we are strongly behind u ok."

DeQueen Akpetiyo said:

"Read law; that's all I will say now."

Derby’s Closet said:

"It’s high time Ladies make bold Decisions and stand for ourselves n drop Emotions aside."

ziltin Esinam said:

"i love dis gal honestly, she's very strong and has self confidence too."

Yaa Toughskin 👸 ❤️ said:

"Sending you love ❤️Seyram the universe is with you."

Seyram Adablah is taking her former boss, Ernest Nimako, to court. Image Credit: @eyeamdhat

Source: Facebook

Protesters dress as Supreme Court Justices

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that thousands of Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra in a powerful protest following the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Among the demonstrators were protestors in robes, mimicking Supreme Court justices, who attracted attention as they marched along John Evans Atta Mills High Street.

Organised by the NPP, the #SaveTheJudiciary demo aimed to defend the sanctity of Ghana’s judiciary and protest against perceived political interference in the country’s legal system.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh