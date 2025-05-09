Portia Asare, in a video, showed love for Black Sherif as she jammed to Soma, one of the most popular songs from his recent Iron Boy album

The gorgeous actress was in the comfort of a plush apartment as she danced and sang the tune in a body-hugging outfit and a pair of glasses

She shared the video on her TikTok page, and in the comments section, many fans and admirers highlighted how gorgeous she looked in the clip

Popular Ghanaian actress Portia Asare has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself dancing to Black Sherif’s song Soma, one of the most popular tracks from his new Iron Boy album.

In the video, Portia Asare in a well-furnished apartment wearing a fitted outfit and stylish glasses. She danced and sang along to the music, enjoying the moment. Her video quickly attracted attention, with fans filling the comments section with praise. Many called her beautiful and admired her energy.

The video added to the ongoing excitement around Black Sherif’s Iron Boy album, which was released recently to wide praise. The album has been well-received by fans and music critics.

His growth as an artist has been showcased on the project. The album includes songs that cover personal struggles, ambition, and life experiences. Soma has become one of the standout tracks on the album.

Black Sherif is currently on his Iron Boy tour and recently performed in Boston. The show drew a large crowd, and clips from the concert have been trending online. His performances on tour have been described as energetic and emotional, with fans often singing along to every word.

In addition to the success of his album and tour, the musician has also earned a nomination at the 2025 BET Awards. This has been celebrated by many Ghanaians, who see it as a major achievement for him and a boost for the local music industry.

Portia Asare lauded for Black Sherif video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BOUNCE BACK said:

"Oh sister Portia, you do all but note I have liked you more than 17 years, much love."

Nharnhar Yaa wrote:

"The day I will see you mum, I will sleep on the floor oo, much love, mum."

Jah Bless said:

"You are one of the very decent actress in Ghana, no fights, no insult on social media, no fake life and no BBL."

Ama Gyamfuah wrote:

"Yesssssssss that's the queen of Ghanaian actresses. Naturally beautiful woman, it doesn't get better than this."

Kudus jams to Black Sherif's music

YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was recently seen enjoying Black Sherif's song Where Dem Boyz while driving his G-Wagon in London.

The video of the Ghana and West Ham United footballer, which went viral, showed him singing along to the track from the musician's Iron Boy album.

Despite a challenging season in England, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 32 appearances, Kudus looked relaxed and in high spirits.

