Farida Mahama visited the Atua government hospital in the Lower Manya Municipality with her Serenity Community Club team

The president's daughter donated some essential items and medical equipment to the hospital staff and patients on admission

After the video was shared, Farida received plaudits from Ghanaians for her generous donation to the hospital on social media

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, has donated generously to the Atua government hospital in Ghana.

In a video shared by Farida on her official Instagram page on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the president's daughter beamed with excitement as she and other members of her non-profit organisation, Serenity Community Club (SCC), visited the Atua government hospital located in Atua, Odumase Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

At the hospital, Farida Mahama interacted with the staff and patients receiving medical treatment during a tour of the numerous wards.

The founder of the Serenity Community Club (SCC) also donated some essential items to patients, including newborn mothers who had visited the hospital for regular medical checkups with their children.

The items included diapers and baby wipes, toiletries, cooking oil, bags of rice, washing detergents, boxes of sugar and Cerelac, cartons of Nestle Milo tins and equipment like medical IV poles with wheels, etc.

The president's daughter delivered a speech and took numerous photos with the staff and patients at the Atua government hospital before she and her team departed.

Farida Mahama's visit and donation to the Atua government hospital marked her latest philanthropic activity with her Serenity Community Club in recent months.

Farida Mahama donates items at La Polyclinic

On December 31, 2024, Farida Mahama and the members of her non-profit organisation visited the La Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, where she donated items to the nursing mothers at the medical facility.

She also served meals prepared by Papaye Fast Food to everyone present at the hospital, including the nursing mothers and nurses.

Farida also gave a speech, where she noted that she and the club hope and pray that they will be able to empower people beyond what they have already accomplished.

The president's daughter said that the La Polyclinic was the first health facility her organisation had donated to, as their previous donations were to schools across the country.

Below is the video of Farida Mahama donating items at Atua Government Hospital:

