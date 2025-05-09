Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, was spotted relaxing and playing snooker at a local spot in an unknown location

The renowned businessman hung out with some individuals who approached him after spotting him having fun in public

Ibrahim Mahama received praise from the individuals who acknowledged him as the next president of Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has courted attention after a video of him having fun at a local spot surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chief executive officer of the Engineers and Planners company wore an expensive Hackett Men's Polo shirt as he played a game of snooker at a local joint.

Ibrahim Mahama held a snooker cue stick as he socialised with some unidentified individuals, who approached him after spotting him enjoying his quiet time from work in public.

The renowned businessman beamed with a smile as the men showered him with numerous praises for hanging out with them.

The unknown men also acknowledged him as the next person to lead Ghana as president after his elder brother, John Dramani Mahama, leaves office after the 2028 elections.

The video showed Ibrahim Mahama's nature. The businessman usually displays his humility whenever he encounters and interacts with people in public, despite being one of the wealthiest men in Ghana.

The renowned business mogul recently had a heartwarming moment with a motor rider he knew from the biking crew, with whom he regularly roamed in town.

The rider spotted him stuck in traffic as he drove his grey Mercedes G-Wagon on the street without a chauffeur or a convoy in sight.

Ibrahim Mahama rolled down his car's windows and conversed with the rider, who was on his bike on the other side of the road. The two men engaged in a friendly conversation, with the businessman speaking fluent Hausa.

During their conversation, President John Dramani Mahama's younger brother got to know that the young rider was headed for the mountains.

After their interaction, the Engineers and Planners CEO, who appeared to be heading the same direction as the young man, tasked him to follow his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon so they could reach their destination together.

Ibrahim Mahama also funded the surgery for Suzy Pinamang, the Bantama SDA SHS student who suffered an eye injury from an accidental shooting incident.

The businessman initially flew the young girl from Kumasi to Accra to undergo medical evaluation at Dr Agarwals hospital. He later provided financial support for the injured SHS student to be flown abroad for the surgery after doctors recommended it.

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama speeds on street with Lamborghini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama sped on the street as he cruised in his expensive Lamborghini Aventador SV in the middle of the night.

In a social media post, the renowned businessman inquired whether anyone was brave enough to sit inside the luxurious sports car as he drove at top speed.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama overspeeding in his Lamborghini Aventador SV on the street garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

