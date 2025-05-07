Yaw Dabo Disappointed in Don Little Amid Recent Allegation: "Don't Put Your Life At Risk"
- Actor Yaw Dabo has condemned Don Little for his alleged attempt to drive his vehicle under the influence
- The actor said in a recent interview that he was disappointed with his colleague whom he has advised severally
- Yaw Dabo's comments come after Ghanaians expressed their concern about Don Little's well-being and safety
Ghanaian actor Don Little's recent video of him looking wobbly suspiciously under the influence as he headed for his car has been condemned by his colleague, Samuel Yaw Dabo.
Yaw Dabo, who has worked with Don Little, regretfully lamented about his alleged conduct in a recent interview with ZionFelix published on May 7.
According to Yaw Dabo, he felt bad when he saw the video of his colleague walking alone on an unidentified street in the middle of the night.
In the video, Don Little seemed to struggle a bit as he walked to the blue Toyota Corolla parked by the roadside.
He looked unsteady and almost slipped while trying to open his car door and sit in the driver's seat.
People gathered around the diminutive star speculated that he had taken alcohol and was overly intoxicated.
Yaw Dabo blamed his colleague for putting his life and other road users at risk with his alleged attempt.
"I always talk to my brother, Don Little. You're a star. You have to know that in all you do. You need to move with someone who can at least take the car when you get drunk. " Yaw Dabo said.
"What I'll tell him is that he must not gamble with his life and that of others. When you're drunk, you put your life at risk. The same for other road users. That incident must never happen again," Dabo advised in his interview.
The embattled actor has previously encountered legal trouble due to driving-related offences. In 2023, he was involved in an incident where he knocked down a motor rider at Kasoa in the Central Region while he was rushing his friend to the hospital.
Don Little was subsequently arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer who apprehended him for his role in the unfortunate accident. Footage of him being escorted to the police station surfaced online at the time.
The actor is a former protege of Funny Face who was convicted and imprisoned last for drunk driving and causing harm to road users.
Don Little speeds on East Legon road
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little sped on the road in East Legon in a video that gained massive traction on social media.
The diminutive actor left two men in awe, who mistook him for a child, as he expertly manoeuvred his vehicle on the road.
The video of Don Little speeding on the road in East Legon garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who saw the trending video.
