TikToker and influencer Felicia Osei explained to her followers why she was bounced at the TGMA 2025 entrance

In a video on her TikTok page, she noted that security told her that someone had used her ticket hours before the red carpet event

The video got many social media users emotional as they wondered why someone would do that to her

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

TikToker and radio presenter Felicia Osei has explained the reason why she failed to appear on the screens of her fans during the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2025.

Felicia Osei explains why she was bounced at the TGMA 2025. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: TikTok

Felicia Osei bounced at TGMA

In a video posted on her official TikTok account, Felicia Osei explained that she did make it to the TGMA 2025 venue, the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in the evening on May 10, 2025, for the awards show.

However, she said that when she got to the entrance, the QR code on her ticket bounced, indicating that someone had used it to get access to the event.

Explaining the incident in the video, she said that she was told by the TGMA 2025 security that someone used the QR code around 8 pm.

"God willing, tomorrow (May 11, 2025) is Mother's Day. I have a programme to attend. I will wear the same dress. At least I showed up," she bitterly said in the video.

Felicia Osei noted that the makeup would not go to waste either because she would rock it effortlessly to the event she had on Mother's Day.

Explaining in the video while leaving the TGMA 2025 premises, the Onua TV and Onua FM presenter noted that she was not nominated, hence she should not be bothered about not gaining entry.

In the caption of the video, Felicia Osei noted that she was heading home, and she urged her fans not to expect to see her on their television.

"I’m going home, please don’t expect to see me on tv #oseifelicia #fypghanatiktok🇬🇭 #foryourpag #foryoupage❤️❤️ #fyp"

Reactions as Felicia Osei is bounced

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of why Felicia Osei was bounced at the TGMA entrance:

@LuxbyFred said:

"Drip wasted … I was also looking good in church today but my crush didn’t show up 😂🥺."

CILLA SARPS🙈🎤🎸❤️ said:

"Ooooo is it a content or they didn’t allow you hun?"

Babyhaa said:

"Sister Felicia dis one dei 😂😂. She is saying dis so incase u see her today with dis same dress 👗 aah u keep quiet 🤐. Especially de bloggers 😂😂😂😂."

Agyeiwaa Kode3 said:

"Feli is so real❤️and that’s what I like about u❤️."

Araba said:

"How did your ticket get used by another person? Did you share your ticket with someone?"

Felicia Osei rocks beautiful outfits in photos. Image Credit: @osei_ _ felicia

Source: Instagram

TGMA 2025: Gyamfiwaa Criticised Over Revealing Outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator and budding influencer Benedicta Gyamfiwaa stirred controversy with her choice of outfit at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

She graced the red carpet in a shimmering blue mini-dress adorned with silver embellishments that highlighted her legs and drew attention for its daring neckline.

The look quickly became a hot topic online, with many social media users voicing their disappointment, saying the outfit was too revealing for such a high-profile event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh