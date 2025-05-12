Chairman Wontumi's wife has garnered public attention for flaunting GH¢10,000 Heels and a GH¢40,000 Dior bag on Instagram

Michelin Lawson looked effortlessly chic in a stylish long dress that complemented her flawless skin

Some social media users have commented on Chairman Wontumi's wife, Michelin Lawon's, video on Instagram

Chairman Wontumi's beautiful wife has made headlines after she showed off her luxurious bag and shoes on Instagram.

His second wife, Michelin Lawson, has gained attention for her exquisite fashion sense and eye-catching style.

Chairman Wontumi steps out in an expensive designer Dior bag and Balenciaga high heels. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry.

The well-recognised Ghanaian style influencer, Michelin, has consistently turned heads at various public and private events.

Recently, her male makeup artist shared a beautiful makeup video online, showcasing her glamorous look that is characterised by both elegance and sophistication.

Known for her extensive travels and current residence in Ghana, Michelin is also a devoted mother to their four children.

During her latest appearance at Barima Makeup Artistry's studio in Kumasi, she underwent a captivating makeover that highlighted her natural beauty.

For this occasion, Michelin chose a gorgeous spaghetti strap, colored pleated tulle dress that gracefully flattered her figure.

She paired it with pink Balenciaga BB satin mules, which retail for an impressive GH¢10,000, adding a vibrant pop to her outfit.

Her luxurious frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup appeared to elevate her beyond her years, making her look beautifully youthful.

To accentuate her opulent ensemble, Michelin adorned herself with exquisite Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, a gold watch, and stylish designer bangles that complemented her overall look.

She confidently flaunted her designer Dior handbag, valued at GH¢40,000, as she posed for photographers, clearly enjoying the spotlight.

The Instagram video is below:

Chairman Wontumi travels to the UK

Renowned businessman and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, recently took a trip back to his roots in the United Kingdom.

In a series of candid TikTok photos shared on social media, the prominent politician was spotted strolling through Croydon, New Addington in South London, a community where he once lived and worked as a cleaner many years ago.

Clad in a casual sky blue tracksuit paired with a jacket, Chairman Wontumi engaged with members of the Ghanaian community residing in the UK, taking photos with them as a way to reconnect with his past.

His trip appeared to be both a relaxing getaway and a reflective journey back to his humble beginnings, especially after his party faced significant challenges following a major defeat in the 2024 general elections, bringing an end to their eight-year governance in Ghana.

The TikTok video is below:

Wontumi introduces his friend to Kennedy Agyapong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chairman Wontumi, who had a chat with Kennedy Agyapong and an old colleague shortly after his return to Ghana.

The NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman gave Agyapong a nice introduction to the man he went to Prempeh College with.

Thanks to Wontumi, the guy was thrilled to get the chance to shake Agyapong's hands, and social media followers were amazed.

