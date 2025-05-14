Wode Maya has urged Ghanaians to visit the Volta Region and build vacation homes there, citing the serenity and beauty of the place

The content creator in a post on X (formerly Twitter) relished his experience visiting the Volta Region, referring to it as Ghana's best-kept secret

In the comments section of his post, many people shared their positive experiences in the region, highlighting how neat and serene it was

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has urged Ghanaians to travel to the Volta Region and consider building vacation homes there.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the popular content creator shared his experience in the region, describing it as calm, beautiful, and one of the most underrated parts of the country.

Wode Maya, who has gained fame for promoting Africa through travel videos, has in the past visited Nogokpo, a town in the Volta Region known for its spiritual reputation. During his visit, he interacted with local leaders who explained that the town values honesty, discipline, and spiritual justice. The people of Nogokpo follow strict traditions and expect visitors to respect their customs.

After touring the area, Wode Maya praised the region’s peaceful atmosphere and natural beauty. Many Ghanaians have described the place as clean, quiet, and welcoming.

The Volta Region is known for its cultural and natural variety. Many describe it as a region with a strong sense of community. From waterfalls to mountains and sacred forests, the region offers a wide range of tourist sites.

Some key destinations include Wli Waterfalls, the tallest waterfall in West Africa, which is popular for its breathtaking view. Another attraction is the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary, where monkeys are treated with great respect. Locals even hold funeral rites for the animals and bury them in a special cemetery.

The region is also home to Mount Afadjato and Mount Gemi, the tallest and second-tallest mountains in Ghana. These mountains attract hikers and tourists looking for adventure and scenic views.

Wode Maya's comments on Volta stir reactions

Wode Maya and his wife meet Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy, met former President John Dramani Mahama at the Black Star Experience launch held at Independence Square in Accra on May 1, 2025.

During a performance by artist Worlasi, the couple approached the President, who engaged them in a brief conversation.

Following the event, Wode Maya shared photos of the encounter on social media, expressing admiration for Mahama's sense of humor and describing the night as unforgettable.

