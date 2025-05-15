Influencer and content creator Benedicta Gyamfiwaa got many of her fans emotional when she addressed the trolls

This comes after many people were unhappy with her TGMA 2025 sparkling blue mini dress, which showed off her huge bosom

Her statement ignited emotions in many fans who empathised with her in the comment section of her post on X

Rising Ghanaian influencer Benedicta Gyamfiwaa has reacted after facing backlash for the cleavage-baring mini dress she wore to the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on Saturday, May 11, 2025.

Gyamfiwaa speaks after online backlash

Gyamfiwaa, on her official X account, @gyamfiwaa3, reacted to a concern from a fan who was worried about the backlash she was receiving on social media because of her bold outfit at TGMA 2025.

In responding to the fan, the rising influencer expressed disappointment in the trolling she was subjected to on social media. She noted that Ghanaians were people who were quick to jump into the comments when a post was about laughing or insulting someone.

Expressing her frustrations in a post on X concerning her TGMA 2025 outfit, Gyamfiwaa noted that Ghanaians were nowhere to be found when they were needed to support creatives.

"It’s crazy how quick Ghanaians are to jump in the comments when it’s time to laugh at or insult someone. But when it’s time to support a creative, y’all ghost like you owe us silence."

In a continuation post on X, Gyamfiwaa urged the trolls to maintain that same level of energy, churn it into something positive before interacting on her next social media post.

"The same energy you use to troll or throw shade try using that to like, share, or comment positively on the next piece of content I drop. Imagine how far we’d go if support was as loud as the negativity. Let’s change that narrative."

Pictures of Gyamfiwaa

Reactions to Gyamfiwaa's statement

Below are the reactions of social media users to the statement released by Gyamfiwaa after facing backlash for her revealing outfit at TGMA 2025:

@ModricQwesi10 said:

"I’ve been going through your timeline just to see if you were you going to retaliate. But honestly, you showed maturity 🥂."

@Kingkharte said:

"Don't mind them😔."

@maximos1_ said:

")mo a na w)n se apr)w na woreyaw wo no saa nkurasifo no pam ataade hy33 wo 😤 the most annoying part is that they spoke trash as how they looked like 👍🏽 and besides no one paid for your outfit."

@p3_adwuma47 said:

"fa frontals nu bra mefie eny3 nnea obi beka na metie."

TGMA 2025: Gyamfiwaa’s bold red carpet look sparks criticisms

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator and rising influencer Benedicta Gyamfiwaa turned heads at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) with a daring fashion choice that quickly became the talk of the town.

Dressed in a striking blue mini-dress adorned with sparkling silver accents, Gyamfiwaa confidently showcased her legs and figure on the red carpet. However, it was not just the glam that grabbed attention. Her revealing neckline sparked a wave of reactions online.

While some applauded her confidence and bold sense of style, others felt her outfit was inappropriate for such a prestigious event.

