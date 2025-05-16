In a video, Agradaa slammed critics after Sammy Gyamfi avoided sanctions over the dollar gift he gave her in public

The televangelist invoked curses on her critics, including politicians who criticised her publicly while speaking about the issue

Agradaa also expressed gratitude to her fans and loved ones, who stood by her throughout the whole saga

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has slammed her critics after politician Sammy Gyamfi escaped punishment over the dollar gift saga.

Agradaa warns her critics after Sammy Gyamfi escapes punishment over the dollar gift controversy. Photo source: @originalagradaa

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the former priestess expressed her displeasure with the backlash she received from some Ghanaians over the recent controversy.

She invoked curses on critics who would extend their hands to beg or receive money from prominent Ghanaian political figures during their public encounters.

Agradaa claimed that she had visited her altar for some serious prayer sessions and warned individuals who criticised her over the controversy against receiving any type of gifts from politicians.

She claimed that critics who would wholeheartedly accept gifts from politicians would inherit curses, which would negatively impact the lives of their entire generation.

The controversial televangelist also invoked curses on various politicians who publicly disparaged her while speaking on the issue. She warned them against donating money to people they would encounter during their daily lives.

Agradaa warned that such politicians would face spiritual repercussions if they failed to heed her warning and continued their generous gestures.

Televangelist Agradaa with the acting GoldBoard CEO Sammy Gyamfi. Photo source: Agradaa, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

The Heaven Way Church founder also expressed her gratitude to her fans and loved ones who defended her against her critics amid the backlash from the dollar gift controversy.

Agradaa's warnings come a few days after the presidency decided against sanctioning the acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, after the controversial dollar gift incident.

In a press briefing, the Minister in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced that Gyamfi had been pardoned due to good behaviour.

Agradaa and Sammy Gyamfi's dollar gift controversy

Sammy Gyamfi was recently embroiled in controversy after footage of him gifting Agradaa several dollar notes, assumed to be $800, in public surfaced on social media on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The politician apologised to Ghanaians via a social media post for giving the money to Agradaa. On Monday, May 12, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, summoned the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod to the Jubilee House to explain the circumstances surrounding the cash gift to the televangelist.

The controversy also ignited a feud between Agradaa and Hopeson Adorye, after the latter made threats against her while speaking about the matter in an interview.

The former priestess responded to the threats with unprintable daily insults and dragged Hopeson's wife, Empress Gifty, into the feud.

Watch the video below:

Kennedy criticises Mahama's handling of Sammy's controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong criticised President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government over how they handled Sammy Gyamfi's dollar gift controversy.

The former Assin Central MP said it was unacceptable for the government to pardon the acting GoldBod CEO for gifting Agradaa $800 during their recent encounter.

Kennedy Agyapong claimed that he would have taken drastic measures against Sammy Gyamfi if he were the president of the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh