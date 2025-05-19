Ghanaian pastor Nii Quaye has shared a prophecy about media personality Serwaa Amihere's future in a viral video

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere's mother announced it in a viral video on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's mother's reaction to the new prophecy

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere's mother, a strikingly youthful woman, recently recounted a fascinating prophecy made about Serwaa and her sister at a young age by a prominent pastor in their church.

During an interview, she disclosed that Pastor Nii Quaye consistently predicted that her daughters would achieve significant wealth and travel extensively around the globe, an inspiring notion that has now come to fruition.

Ghanaian pastor shares prophecy about Serwaa Amihere. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on her daughters' journeys, Serwaa Amihere's mother admitted that she initially did not foresee them thriving in the fast-paced entertainment industry or establishing successful business ventures.

However, she acknowledged their intelligence and academic prowess, noting that both Serwaa and her sister have always been diligent students who excelled in their studies.

Her pride in their accomplishments was evident as she shared how they would often express disappointment when peers encountered setbacks in their academics.

She further reminisced about the influence of music during her pregnancy with Serwaa, stating that Serwaa's father was a devoted fan of the legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba, listening to his songs on repeat.

This musical appreciation left a lasting imprint, as Serwaa has frequently expressed her admiration for Daddy Lumba throughout her life.

"There was always a pastor, Nii Quaye, in church who prophesied that you, my children, would be great and travel from one country to another. As a Christian, I always said Amen, but to this extent, I wasn’t expecting it," she shared, highlighting her surprise at the extent of their success."

"Serwaa had originally aspired to become an accountant; the idea of a television career was not part of her early dreams. Yet, they had always nurtured a passion for music, with both sisters harbouring dreams of becoming singers."

The Instagram video is below:

Serwaa Amihere expands her businesses

Serwaa Amihere and her younger sister, Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, have made a significant move by relocating their burgeoning beauty and fashion brand to a new, high-end location.

They recently showcased the elegant interior and decor of their new space in a captivating video shared on Instagram.

Serwaa looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging red bodycon dress, while her sister caused quite a stir in a sophisticated black outfit.

The launch event attracted numerous notable figures, including Nana Aba Anamoah, founder of the Women of Valour initiative, alongside other influential women in the industry, further solidifying their status in the fashion and entertainment arenas.

The Instagram video is below:

