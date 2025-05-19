Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted to the trending videos of famous YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon's estate flooding

The On God crooner responded to the video, lending a helping hand to the YouTuber, considering the floods rendered him homeless

The gesture was received with open arms from fans who took to social media to hail Shatta Wale for his kind heart

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has empathised with famous YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon after his estate succumbed to the heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Shatta Wale promises to help Kwadwo Sheldon as his estate floods. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale empathises with Kwadwo Sheldon

After seeing videos of Kwadwo Sheldon's estate disappearing in the heavy rainfall, Shatta Wale was touched and reacted to the YouTuber's post.

In his sweet message, he talked about the severity of the floods in Sheldon's estate, where he resides and other neighbouring houses.

The On God crooner apologised to the content creator for having to experience such an unfortunate situation.

Shatta Wale told Kwadwo Sheldon that if he needed any help, he should not hesitate to reach out to him.

"This is serious. Sorry brother. Let me know if you need some help. So sorry Chale 🙏," Shata Wale replied to Sheldon's video, saying.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh