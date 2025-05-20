Dada KD's family members have opened up about his life following his untimely passing at 56 on Friday, May 16, 2025

The late singer's family opened up about the late highlife singer's beginnings at Ashtown, Kumasi, and how he developed a relationship with Daddy Lumba

Dada KD's family also addressed the claims that he allegedly snatched Daddy Lumba's female lover

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD's family members have opened up about his life following his untimely passing at 56 on Friday, May 16, 2025, after a brief illness.

Dada KD’s family speaks about his life after his passing. Photo source: Dada KD

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with GH Page TV, two family members shared that the late highlife singer was a decent man with a great personality and a strong bond with his relatives.

They stated that they hadn't been in contact with the late Dada KD for a long time until they were informed by a neighbour that he had sadly passed away.

A family member opened up about the late highlife singer's beginnings at Ashtown, Kumasi, and how Daddy Lumba discovered him and became his mentor.

Dada KD's family also dismissed claims that the late singer snatched Cecilia Yaa Sarfoa, with whom he had two children, from his colleague Daddy Lumba.

Dada KD with his colleague Daddy Lumba. Photo source: Dada KD, Daddy Lumba

Source: Facebook

They claimed that the deceased was unaware that his former wife and Lumba were involved in a romantic relationship when he introduced her to him decades ago. According to them, the legendary musician introduced Cecilia to the late KD as his sister.

Dada KD's family also made several allegations against Daddy Lumba and touched on his previous feuds with other notable musicians.

They also shared that the late singer fathered a child with another woman before he met Cecilia Yaa Sarfoa. However, he initially refused to take responsibility and acknowledge the child as his own.

They said he eventually accepted the child when it became apparent that they had a striking resemblance. A family member claimed that the late musician's past behaviour and actions contributed to his demise.

Watch the videos below:

Dada KD's family's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mysyiadom commented:

"May our parents stay long 💔, Dada KD's mom can never speak ill about him like this 😔 no matter what 💔💔💔🥺."

Serwaatic said:

"Nipa biaaa be wu. Some are killers, but they are resting peacefully. A lesson here, people, do you have to say all this about your family member? This is not fair😡."

maameadwoa303 noted:

"I don’t think she is the real mom. I don’t really see any pain in their voice. Mama would've shared tears no matter how the story is. Awo) ne wo yam ampa."

Asempahene said:

"I don't understand, ooo. This thing has been long solved, so why turn things now after death? Recently, they were talking on stage smh."

Dada KD and Lumba's feud surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dada KD and Daddy Lumba's feud resurfaced after he passed away.

An old interview of the late highlife singer showed him recounting how he and Daddy Lumba fell out because of a woman.

The video of Dada KD speaking about his feud with Daddy Lumba garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh