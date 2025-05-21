Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has shown her fans an easy way to prepare okra stew in a viral video

One of her fans in the comments section alerted the female celebrity about a mistake she made during her cooking tutorial

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Celestine Donkor's video on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has shown her culinary skills in a viral Instagram video to prove she is a stay at home chef.

The celebrity mother dressed up casually in a simple outfit as she showed the ingredients for her okra stew.

An Instagram user teaches Celestine Donkor how to prepare slimy okra stew. Photo credit: @celestinedonkor.

Celestine Donkor kept her fans engaged as she expertly filmed the detailed process of preparing a local delicacy among the people who hail from the Volta Region while dancing in the viral video.

Lady shares insight on how to cook slimy okra

One of Celestine Donkor's Instagram followers, Wendy Glory Official, has shared pro tips on how to prepare slimy okra stew after watching Celestine Donkor's video.

The melanin-skinned lady claimed that most professional chefs do not cover the saucepan when they are preparing okra stew or stew to make it slimy.

Wendy Glory Official generated buzz on Instagram as many women applauded for sharing her cooking tip.

However, some loyal fans of Celestine Donkor were not pleased with her comment on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Wendygloryofficial stated:

"We don’t cover okra when cooking.. It will take the slime away."

Abayahelsie stated:

"The food caught my attention ego sweet papa😂😂😍."

Vinas Jewellery stated:

"As for ewes, our secret ingredient is agiador/emani(herring). We can't cook any soup without it. 😍😍😍😂."

Caesar_sandie stated:

"Camera 📸 quality chai better than some TV stations sef 😂😂😍😍."

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:

"Yaymaa laa our number 9 delicacy dey be 👏🔥❤️ made some yesterday. Well done Nye sii.# the glass pot 🤩."

Ingredients to prepare okra soup

3 tablespoons palm oil

momoni optional

1 medium onion, chopped or blended

habaneros, kpakposhito

2 tablespoons smoked shrimp powder

3 small dried herrings with bones removed

4 medium crabs cleaned

½ medium smoked mackerel divided into smaller chunks

A handful of clams without shells and cleaned

shrimp fresh or dried, peeled and deveined

6 medium fingers of okra, grated or chopped

How to prepare okra stew

Wash and grate okra. Boil the okra and set aside. Wash the onion, Turkey berries and green pepper, and dried fish and blend. In a saucepan, add your palm oil, chopped onions and salted Tilapia on medium heat. Add the blended onion and protein of your choice. Add your boiled oil and allow to cook for five minutes, and serve with her banku.

Celestine Donkor, Diana Hamilton collaborate on new song

The award-winning singer, famed for evangelising and singing in her native dialect, Ewe, has set the internet ablaze with the title of her latest song.

This is a conscious attempt to promote her native tongue and teach her admirers the fundamental vocabulary for casual conversation.

Diana Hamilton and Celestine Donkor looked gorgeous in identical two-piece ensembles. The style influencers accentuated their curves with tailored-to-fit trousers and white long-sleeve shirts.

With bold frontal lace haircuts and a lot of makeup to match their appearances, the well-known gospel stars looked effortlessly stylish.

Celestine Donkor to sponsor DJ Awana's kids' education

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel singer Celestine Donkor and her spouse, Kofi Donkor, who have committed to supporting DJ Awana's kids' education.

The duo announced it during a one-week celebration in Tema on April 27, 2025, in honour of the well-known DJ jockey.

DJ Awana, who worked with Multimedia Group's Adom FM and Hitz FM, died on April 6, 2025, in the 37 Military Hospital after a brief illness.

