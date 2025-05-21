Ghanaian musician Fameye has complimented Kumawood star Bernice Asare after she shared her birthday photos online

The celebrity mother flaunted her skin in a ruched gown that complemented her flawless skin tone

Some famous female celebrities, including Tracey Boakye, have reacted to Bernice Asare's birthday post on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Bernice Asare has wowed Ghanaians with her flawless makeup as she posted her birthday photos on Instagram.

The famous and talented Kumawood actor looked flamboyant in an orange strapless gown that clung to her body.

Bernice Asare, one of the few fashionista female celebrities based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, wore a luxurious side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that covered the beading detailing in her ruched dress.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lips while posing to reflect her stylish gold earrings and matching bangles.

Fameye admires Bernice Asare's beauty

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye, has commented on Bernice Asare's photo while adding her flawless beauty.

YEN.com.gh has compiled Fameye's comments and other reactions below:

fameye_music

"Ahoufe 😍!!blessings."

tracey_boakye

"Happy birthday, AKUA ❤️."

adepas_glam

"My love, happy birthday 😍."

hairlon_salon

"Happy birthday siss ❤️."

portia_boateng1

"Happy glorious birthday girl...May the Lord increase your strength 💪 and comfort you on every side❤️❤️❤️❤️."

queenpaddy1

"Akua, my Superstar, congratulations on your new age😘."

iamtimakumkum

"Happy birthday Obaa❤️."

incredibleages

"Epitome of Beauty and God’s Child 🙌."

NyanSufelicity stated:

"Happy belated birthday mama. God bless your kind heart always 🎂🎂❤️love you ❤️."

wendys_cutncurls

"Happy birthday sis ❤️."

touchmakeupartistry

"Cheers to a more beautiful year, B🥂."

davidkusi9

"Happy birthday sis Akua Bernice🎉🎈🎊🎂🎁 God bless you."

nsafoahemaa

"Glorious Birthday dear, stay favored ❤️."

Bereniceantwi40 stated:

"Menua akua, happy birthday 🎂."

Bernice Asare models in a corseted dress

Ghanaian philanthropist Bernice Asare turned heads with her stylish green suede dress for the birthday shoot.

The celebrity mother flaunted her bare face in a makeover video, which has generated buzz on social media.

Bernice Asare wore a beaded corseted gown that showed off her skin to celebrate her birthday in grand style.

She wore glittering drop earrings to match her diamond spiral bracelet as she jammed to Tiwa Savage's new song.

Fameye admits that he repeats his clothes

Ghanaian musician Fameye has sparked social media comments after announcing that he repeats his clothing without apology.

In a message on his X account, which was formerly Twitter, the artist stated that he buys his own clothes, and he doesn't see anything wrong with repeating it.

Many of Fameye's followers applauded him and complimented him for inspiring the youth with his selflessness despite being an A-lister.

Bernice Asare unveils new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kumawood actress Bernice Asare, who unveiled a new appearance in a trending video.

The fashionista Bernice Asare looked overjoyed while jamming to Daddy Lumba's songs in her luxurious bedroom.

Some social media users have commented on Bernice Asare's new look and designer clothes on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh