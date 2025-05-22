Agradaa has changed her plans to return the controversial $800 gift she recently received from Sammy Gyamfi

The televangelist announced that she would change the money to the local currency and donate it to her church members on Sunday, May 25, 2025

Agradaa also invited non-members to attend the church service and receive their share of the money

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has changed her plans to return the $800 gift she recently received from the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod, Sammy Gyamfi.

Agradaa reverses decision to return Sammy Gyamfi’s dollar gift as she plans to donate to church members

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the Heaven Way Church founder shared that God had instructed her to change the dollars into the local currency and make a generous donation to her church members.

She said:

"Our brother Sammy Gyamfi has gifted me dollars. God has touched my heart and instructed me to go and change the dollars to cedis and make a donation to my church members."

Evangelist Mama Pat urged her members to attend the upcoming service at the Heaven Way church on Sunday, May 25, 2025, to receive their share of the money.

She also encouraged Ghanaians to acknowledge her as "Osofo Maame Asiamah Mama Dollars" whenever they encounter her in public.

Agradaa also invited non-members who needed financial support to tackle their personal problems to visit her church and receive a helping hand.

"If you are a member who has been absent from church for a long time, come on Sunday. It is this Sunday that I am going to change the dollars to cedis, so come to church for your share. If you don't come, you won't get any money. Don't come and complain to me later."

"We are sharing the dollars in May, so call me Osofo Maame Asiamah Dollars. If you attend my church and belong to the men, women, and youth group members, come on Sunday. I am also inviting anyone who needs money and has never attended the church."

She also urged members and non-members to wear all-white outfits and church-group attire to Sunday's service.

Agradaa and Sammy Gyamfi's dollar gift controversy

The controversial televangelist's upcoming church donation comes days after she expressed her intention to return the dollar gift to Sammy Gyamfi after controversy arose.

Agradaa and the politician received backlash after footage of him gifting her several dollar notes, assumed to be $800, in public surfaced on social media on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The acting Goldbod CEO apologised to Ghanaians for his generous gesture towards the televangelist and was later summoned to the Jubilee House by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

Later, President John Dramani Mahama pardoned Sammy Gyamfi, a move that got Agradaa running to church to celebrate.

Agradaa threatens lawsuit against Hopeson Adorye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa threatened a lawsuit against Hopeson Adorye after his wife, Empress Gifty, sued her for defamation.

The televangelist stated that she would drag the politician to court and use the money she makes from the case to settle with his wife.

Agradaa's lawsuit threats against Hopeson Adorye garnered mixed reactions on social media.

