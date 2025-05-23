Self-proclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale fired back at his critics in the media over their constant attacks on him

Wale asked his critics to achieve the same level of success he has managed to reach in his career before advising him

Ghanaians displayed mixed reactions to the video, as some called on him to discard the belief that money makes him right

Ghanaian dancehall superstar, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has fired back at his media critics.

Shatta Wale fires back at media critics, calls on them to buy Rolls Royce before talking about him. Photo credit: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale argued that he is far more successful in life than any of his critics, both in the old and new media space.

He said due to his wealth, status, achievements, and influence, he is not ready to listen to criticisms or advice from people less than he is.

"Whether you are whatever in the media or in the entertainment sector, please, don't try and advice me because you all of you don't drive Rolls-Royces. We all started this job, why haven't you bought a Rolls-Royce?"

"Why haven't you bought a house in East Legon? Why haven't you bought houses in Cantonments? Why haven't you bought a house at the Airport?" Shatta Wale queried.

Shatta Wale said his critics should apologise to him because their punditry and advice has not led to any progress in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The popular dancehall star also lamented the media's tendency to take his words and twist them in order to service their agendas against him.

The 'On God' hitmaker has consistently feuded with the Ghanaian media throughout the years.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Shatta Wale expresses desire for secondary citizenship

In another video YEN.com.gh sighted, Shatta Wale expressed a desire to relocate from Ghana to another African country.

He said Ghanaians consistently refuse to show him love and listed other African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Gabon, and others, where he gets more support.

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale expresses desire to move to another country. Photo credit: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

Wale proposed changing his name in order to secure a move to South Africa to receive more appreciation from fans.

Check out the video below.

Reactions to Wale's Rolls Royce critics jab

Ghanaians on social media were not happy with the manner of Shatta Wale's clapback to his critics.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions below.

Mr. Yousuf said:

"Money is not everything, even Dangote still takes advice from people he is richer than."

FoReVeR BARCA said:

"This guy should be careful oo, nobody knows tomorrow, you can lose everything 😎😎😎"

August Cali said:

"If this guy is to be Rick Ross de3 Nanka we die oo😂😂😂."

Caybs99 said:

"Is Rolls-Royce and a house the end of life?😂"

Locotech said:

"People are just here arguing. The man is making sense, he is only saying he won’t take advice from people in the music industry cus they don’t have experience."

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon beef intensifies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a bitter feud between Shatta Wale and content creator and music critic, Kwadwo Sheldon, after the YouTuber's house in Accra got flooded.

Shatta Wale offered to help Sheldon out despite their complicated history, but Kwadwo Sheldon refused, citing the musician's inability to help his own mother.

The back and forth between the two divided Ghanaians, with both personalities having a portion of the public backing their actions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh