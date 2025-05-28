Agya Koo, in a video, recounted a past near-death experience he had during a sleepover at a lady's residence

Veteran Kumawood actor and musician Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has recounted a past near-death experience he had during a sleepover at a lady's residence.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the comic actor shared that he developed a close relationship with a Jamestown-based lady who owned a drinking bar when he struggled to make money as a shoemaker.

Agya Koo noted that the lady catered to him on some occasions and eventually invited him to come and spend some time at her workplace.

He said he left his home in Newtown to visit the woman at her drinking parlour and got stuck after it became late in the evening.

The Kumawood actor stated that the lady convinced him to spend the night in her home to avoid endangering his life on the street after he initially expressed his intention to return.

Agya Koo noted that he heard loud knocks on the door from a man moments after he followed the woman to her apartment.

He said:

"I was living in Newton. I closed from work and walked to her bar in Jamestown. We were sitting and conversing inside the bar when she decided to close her shop at midnight. I realised that I was late and wondered how I would return home. So, she asked what I would do."

"I told her I wanted to walk back home, but she warned that something could happen to me, so I should come and sleep in her house and return early in the morning the next day. Immediately, we entered her room, she entered her bathroom to bathe, and I heard someone repeatedly knocking on the door."

The veteran comic actor, renowned for movies with the likes of Lil Win and Kwaku Manu, said he was scared for his life and wondered what the individual would do to him if he found him in the room.

He said the individual was the lady's disgruntled ex-boyfriend, who had been informed that he was spending the night in the room.

Agya Koo noted that the lady's ex-boyfriend couldn't gain access to the room, so he stood behind her window and shouted obscenities at them for a long time while they were in the room.

The actor said he requested to leave the lady's room and return home after the jealous ex-boyfriend left. He added that he ran on foot from Jamestown to his neighbourhood after the woman opened her doors for him to leave.

He advised Ghanaian men against sleeping at women's residences to avoid losing their lives.

