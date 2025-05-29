Actress Nana Ama McBrown has reacted to a young girl's portrait of her that earned negative reviews from fans

McBrown praised the artist for her effort and encouraged her to keep learning until she masters her craft

The Onua TV host's kind remarks sparked positive reactions from some fans, while others criticised her for being fake

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nana Ama McBrown proved herself as one of Ghana's most beloved celebrities once again after her reaction to a young fan's portrait went viral.

Nana Ama McBrown praises young artist Mavis Dede's portrait of her, after it initially faced backlash. Image credit: @mavisdede901, @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Young Ghanaian pen artist Mavis Dede faced backlash after sharing her latest drawing, an artistic rendering of McBrown that was not well-received by the actress's fans.

Amidst the negative online reactions, Nana Ama McBrown intervened with a positive, encouraging comment for the artist, changing the narrative and getting most fans to agree with her assessment of the young girl's potential.

Nana Ama McBrown fans' portrait goes viral

A young fan of Nana Ama McBrown, Mavis the Incredible One, achieved her first viral TikTok moment after sharing her drawing of the actress.

Born Mavis Dede, she is a rising Ghanaian pen artist striving to make a name for herself on the video-sharing app.

With just over 2,000 followers, she has been attempting to gain traction by drawing portraits of famous figures.

A glance through her TikTok page shows she has been sharing her drawings for over two years and has portraits of Stonebwoy, Black Sheriff, and others.

Young artist Mavis Dede goes viral for McBrown portrait. Her page has drawings of other artists such as Stonebwoy and Black Sherif. Image credit: @mavisdede901

Source: TikTok

Her most recent video, shared on Sunday, May 25, was a portrait of Nana Ama McBrown, which received largely negative reactions.

Many comments on the video called on her to render an apology to McBrown for the image.

The actress, who is known for uplifting others through her acting and television program, Onua Showtime, stepped in with words of encouragement for Mavis.

"She tried 🥰🥰🥰🥰 learning is a process 💯#HerExcellency #Brimm," McBrown wrote.

Her comment gathered over 2,000 likes and propelled the video to over 300,000 views.

Watch Mavis' video below.

Fans shared warm reactions to McBrown's comments and highlighted her nurturing approach as a reason why she remains one of Ghana's most beloved superstars.

Others disagreed, claiming she was being dishonest and not telling the artist the truth.

McBrown's fan portrait comment sparks reactions

Fans of actress Nana Ama McBrown shared varied reactions to her comment on the artist's drawing.

kilobyte_richy said:

"Positivity. We all know it’s not the best art, but you still acknowledged her effort. God bless you."

Hon. Franca wrote:

"Thank you for encouraging her 🥰🥰"

🎀 TONABABYLAST(DS)🎀 commented:

"May His grace and favour always shine on you Mama."

VICTOR🇬🇭🇬🇧✂️🤴 said:

"God bless this woman 🙏"

african_goddess02 wrote:

"Madam, say the truth, you’re not happy 😂😂😂"

McBrown opens new restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown opened up about operating a restaurant in Ghana.

In an interview with Thelma Wright on the Diva Doc show, she explained that she is working on establishing multiple streams of income to cater for her post-showbiz career.

She said brands are not going to pay her forever, so she has decided to focus on building her business empire.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh