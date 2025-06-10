Reverend Obofour, in an official disclaimer, responded to Agradaa's warning and distanced himself from his alleged blogger

Controversial Ghanaian pastor Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has responded to his colleague, Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat, over her recent warning to him.

Reverend Obofour responds to Agradaa’s warning and distances himself from his alleged blogger. Photo source: @revobofourministries, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

In a disclaimer he issued on June 9, 2025, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder denied being responsible for his alleged blogger, Sista Akos Vlogs of Akosua Kafeefe's verbal attacks against Agradaa on social media.

Reverend Obofour stated that he did not know of, nor had any form of affiliation with, the alleged blogger. He noted that he had never met, communicated with, or collaborated with her in any capacity and said that she verbally attacked Agradaa on social media without his involvement.

The pastor also expressed regret for the distress or inconvenience Agradaa had experienced due to the accusations the blogger Sista Akos Vlogs made against her on social media.

He noted that he was interested in peace and unity due to his pastoral responsibilities and was not ready to initiate any conflict or controversies with Agradaa, whom he acknowledged as a sister in the Christian faith on social media.

Reverend Obofour also called on Agradaa and his fellowship to maintain love and respect for each other as they carry out their divine calling duties.

Reverend Obofour with his wife, Queen Ciara, and late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa. Photo source: Reverend Obofour Ministries

Source: Original

Agradaa feuds with Reverend Obofour

Reverend Obofour's remarks come after Agradaa warned him over the conduct of his alleged blogger, whom she accused of disrespecting and insulting her on social media.

According to her, the preacher's alleged blogger had also disrespected her entire family and church while praising her colleague in a recent video. She claimed that he was not more prominent than her and did not have a huge following.

She also threatened to take action against Akosua Kafeefe if she ever attempted to defend the Anointed Palace Chapel founder whenever he faced any public controversies.

Mama Pat also issued a stern warning to any blogger who would disparage her publicly in an attempt to elevate or praise another pastor in Ghana.

Agradaa also threatened to drag Reverend Obofour on social media if his alleged blogger continued to smear her name and reputation.

Reverend Obofour's official statement on the blogger incident is below:

Obofour's response to Agradaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kobena Ebo Yankson commented:

"I think this is how you should approach all such accusations going forward. Do not mount pulpits and attack. Use disclaimers, and the court and your respect will continue to soar."

Efya Bhim said:

"Wisdom is speaking. God bless you, MOG."

Adwoa Broni Papabi commented:

"I love this man for his respect for women. Your wife is blessed to have you. God bless you, papa."

DIDI Free FANS said:

"Kennedy Afreh is the cause of this. Since he became friends with Agradaa, he wants Agradaa to fight you, but no baga wire."

Obofour recounts final moments with late mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour recounted his final moments with his mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa.

The controversial pastor also got emotional as he spoke about the roles he had to play during his late mother's burial service.

Reverend Obofour's remarks about his final moments with his mom triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

