Yaa Baby's grandfather, Catechist Augustine Senya, in an interview, spoke for the first time after his visit to Yeji to inquire about her demise

The deceased's grandfather recounted how he and some relatives visited the morgue in Yeji along with GH Kobby's family members to inspect her remains

Catechist Augustine Senya also shared details of his visit to the police station to visit the suspect

A grandfather of Philipa Maame Yaa Antiwaa, popularly known as Yaa Baby, the victim of the alleged shooting incident involving socialite GH Kobby, has spoken for the first time after a visit to Yeji.

Yaa Baby's grandfather, Catechist Augustine Senya, speaks after his visit to Yeji. Photo source: @yaababe611, @ghkobby3, Smart TV Ghana/YouTube

Source: TikTok

In an interview with blogger Smart Ghana TV on Thursday, June 12, 2025, the deceased's relative, Catechist Augustine Senya, recounted how he found out about Philipa's demise from his sister.

He shared that he had initially planned on travelling from his residence to Yeji to inquire about his granddaughter's death on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, but was unable to do so due to time issues.

Yaa Baby's grandfather noted that he and some family members were able to secure a vehicle and visit the police station in Yeji to truly determine whether the victim was indeed her relative.

He shared that they were informed that GH Kobby's family members had visited the CID office in the police station to speak with the officers and wait for them to arrive so they could go to the morgue together and inspect the deceased's remains.

Mr Augustine noted that the CID boss led him, his entourage, and the suspect's family members to the morgue, where they got to see Yaa Baby's lifeless body.

He stated that he was surprised after seeing his granddaughter's remains, as he last came into contact with her about four years ago, when she was still a little girl.

Yaa Baby's grandfather shared that he and his family members were inconsolable throughout the day after they visited the morgue. He stated that GH Kobby's father footed all the bills they were charged at the morgue.

The late Yaa Baby and her boyfriend, GH Kobby. Photo source: @yaababe611, @ghkobby3

Source: TikTok

He noted that they later revisited the police station, where he got to see the suspect for the first time. According to him, he immediately got angry after looking at his appearance and was pained that his late granddaughter would enter a relationship with him.

Mr Augustine Senya shared that the police were still conducting their investigations and had called for a pathologist to conduct a postmortem before arraigning the suspect and his alleged accomplices before a court soon.

He added that the Yaa Baby would return home from Accra on Thursday, June 12, 2025, before the family sets up a meeting with GH Kobby's family to determine the deceased's burial and other necessary arrangements.

Yaa Baby's shooting incident

Yaa Baby's uncle's remarks come days after the 21-year-old lady lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend, GH Kobby, during their trip to Seker, a village near Yeji in the Pru East District, with two other men, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey.

The group had travelled to the community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral rites on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The group's visit began peacefully, with the party visiting a residence where GH Kobby had stayed for his community service while attending the University of Development Studies (UDS).

However, tragedy struck at a local eatery after GH Kobby allegedly returned to his vehicle to retrieve a firearm. The suspect allegedly fired the loaded weapon, which fatally wounded Yaa Baby.

The suspect reportedly rushed his girlfriend to St. Mathias Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving. He and the two other men, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, were apprehended by the police after the unfortunate incident.

Watch the video below:

Yaa's mother recounts final interaction with daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's mother recounted her final interaction with her daughter after her demise.

In an interview with Gh Page, she shared that she spoke with her daughter on the phone 30 minutes before she lost her life on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Yaa Baby's mother said her daughter informed her to receive a package that would be sent to her residence on her behalf.

Source: YEN.com.gh