Efia Odo called out Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, for being called a celebrity even though she did not earn that label

She made her argument during a recent episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast produced by Glitch Africa studios

Her comments were made in connection to the raging debate about whether TikTok creators and influencers are fit to be described as 'celebrities'

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has blasted Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, as undeserving of being a celebrity.

Efia Odo says Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, is undeserving of the label 'celebrity'.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on a recent episode of the Glitch Africa studios podcast Rants, Bants, and Confessions (RBC), Efia Odo waded into the ongoing debate surrounding who should be considered a celebrity in Ghana.

Internationally acclaimed Ghanaian model, Nana Akua Addo, kicked off the controversy when she declined to appear on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA ) red carpet in May, citing the presence of TikTokers.

One TikTok creator, Almed, fired back by blaming A-list celebrities for not turning up to the event.

Media personality Mona Gucci responded to Almed by blasting TikTok creators for thinking they are celebrities who deserve to share a red carpet with Nana Akua Addo.

Her comments sparked a debate about the ‘celebrity’ label in Ghana and discussions about who it should be conferred upon.

Efia Odo jabs Dr Louisa

On the tenth episode of the third season of the RBC podcast titled ‘Who is an Influencer?’ Efia Odo, one of the show’s three co-hosts, aimed her criticism at the wives of famous male Ghanaian celebrities

She said people like Mona Gucci, who belittle TikTok creators and other social media stars, are guilty of an appalling double standard.

Efia Odo sparks controversy after claiming that wives of male celebrities should not automatically become celebrities.

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo argued that women who marry celebrities are automatically considered celebrities themselves, even if they have no public profile.

“These people who talk down on influencers who are becoming popular and becoming celebrities, they don't have the same energy for [the wives] of men who are celebrities. When they get married, their wives automatically become celebrities, but they haven't worked to become celebrities,” she said.

Odo named the wife of reggae-dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa, as one of the women who became celebrities immediately upon marriage without deserving it.

“I feel like there's a double standard because what has the wife done to become a celebrity? We have Dr. Louisa, who everybody knows about her because of who she's married to…before she met Stonebwoy, nobody really knew her, but now we know her because of her association with her husband. So did she work hard to get that status?” she wondered.

Despite her skepticism, her co-host, Adjoa Tee, defended Dr Louisa as someone who has worked hard to earn the celebrity label, even after marrying Stonebwoy.

Mona Gucci blasts TikTokers as non-celebrities

The Onua TV presenter went viral after her rant aimed at TikToker Almed for his clapback at Nana Akua Addo.

She said influencers and social media personalities should stay away from the celebrity label because they are not celebrated in society.

“TikTokers, you are not celebrities. If everyone fears telling you, then let me do that. If you are a brand influencer, please influence your people on your page. The number of followers you have they are the only people you influence. You don't influence anything or anybody in Ghana,” she said.

Efia Odo blasts MTN over expensive data

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Efia Odo slammed the mobile telecommunication network MTN over their exorbitantly priced data packages.

In a rant on X, Efia Odo said she spends GH¢350 on data every two weeks.

Her post blew up on social media as many Ghanaians jumped into the replies to share similar experiences with expensive MTN data.

Source: YEN.com.gh