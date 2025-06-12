Agradaa, in a video, called out Empress Gifty's lawyer, Sam Kyere, over his alleged conduct during their court hearing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The televangelist accused the gospel singer's lawyer of failing to respond to her lawyer's application to dismiss the lawsuit before the hearing began

Agradaa also explained why her lawyer failed to show up in court for the first hearing in the defamation case as the beef with her rival continues

Controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has given her account of the events that transpired during the first court hearing of Empress Gifty's defamation lawsuit against her.

In a TikTok live session on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Heaven Way church founder called out Empress Gifty's lawyer, Sam Kyere of Osei Aidooh Akpokavie and Co. chambers, over his alleged conduct during the court appearance.

Agradaa shared that her lawyer was late for the hearing due to the actions of the gospel musician's lawyer. According to her, the lawyer allegedly failed to respond to her legal counsel, even though he was mandated to serve a writ a week or days before they met at the Tema High Court.

She noted that she informed the judge that her lawyer was going to be late for court and got permission to call him outside the premises for ten minutes to inquire about his whereabouts.

Agradaa claimed that Kyere admitted to the judge that he had not issued a response to her lawyer's application to dismiss the lawsuit and that he had given a letter to the bailiff a day before the first court hearing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The controversial televangelist questioned why Empress Gifty's lawyer failed to serve a letter to her legal team before they appeared before the Tema High Court.

Agradaa accused Sam Kyere of Osei Aidooh Akpokavie and Co. chambers of failing to take responsibility for his alleged error while addressing the media after the court hearing, and said that her legal team had the right to inform the judge that they needed time to take a look at Empress Gifty's lawyer's letter.

Empress Gifty's lawyer speaks after court hearing

Agradaa's claims come as a response to Empress Gifty's lawyer's remarks after he and his client appeared before the Tema High Court on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

In an interview with Adom FM presenter Mike 2, he said that he attempted to seek an injunction to restrain the Heaven Way church founder from continuing her verbal assault against his client.

However, they could not move the motion for the injunction since Agradaa's legal team failed to appear in court.

The lawyer noted that the televangelist had also filed an application to dismiss Empress Gifty's GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against her and end the legal battle.

Empress Gifty's lawyer added that he and his client had also filed an affidavit in opposition to the televangelist's application, with the court set to hear both applications on June 26, 2025.

The video pf Agradaa's response to Empress Gifty's lawyer is below:

Agradaa's remarks about Empress's lawyer stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

B.B commented:

"Won't she be in trouble for saying this?"

Judith Adorkr said:

"I thought she said she had evidence, so why is her lawyer filing for dismissal?"

sexyshally wrote:

"Lawyers don't serve their colleague lawyers letters o. It's my opinion. If I am wrong, let me know."

Denicia Appiah commented:

"Ei mama, contempt be kye wo o. Be careful."

Thompson said:

"Calling him a self-acclaimed lawyer can also earn you another case 😏😏."

Daniel Osae wrote:

"Your lawyer is not good enough; like, he would have advised you not to talk until the court case is over."

Agradaa blasts Empress over her new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa blasted Empress Gifty over her new Toyota Tundra with the customised 'Noko' licence plate.

The televangelist claimed that the gospel musician's husband, Hopeson Adorye, had bought a vehicle meant for farmlands for his wife.

Agradaa also questioned the validity of Empress Gifty's new Toyota Tundra's licence plate, alleging that it had not been registered.

