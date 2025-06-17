Prophet Fire Oja, in an interview, addressed the backlash from his 'failed' doom prophecy about Black Sherif's career

The controversial prophet denied assertions that his prophecy had failed since the musician was still releasing hit songs in 2025

Prophet Fire Oja claimed that Black Sherif had gone to see a spiritualist and fortified himself after he shared his doom prophecy

Controversial Ghanaian pastor Prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has responded to the backlash he has received over his 'failed' doom prophecy about musician Black Sherif's career.

In a recent interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Peace FM, the founder and Senior pastor of Zion Prayer Ministries International denied assertions that his prophecy had failed.

Fire Oja stated that he stood by his doom prophecy, which he claimed to have received from God. He explained that his prophecy about Black Sherif came with conditions, which suggested ways the musician could overcome the supposed stumbling blocks in his blossoming musical career.

The pastor also questioned Ghanaians who had doubts about his prophecy or claimed that it failed to manifest.

He claimed that if Black Sherif was still releasing hit songs and progressing in his musical career, then it meant he had gone to see another spiritualist to follow his suggestions and fortified himself.

Fire Oja boldly defended his prophecy, stating that nothing had changed. He claimed that he needed to pray about the Sacrifice hitmaker and inquire from God if he had gone to seek a remedy against his doom prophecy.

The Zion Prayer Ministries International founder stated that prophecies from pastors were intended to help musicians' careers and not to destroy them.

He also threatened that he would have taken spiritual action against Black Sherif if he had come out publicly to dispute his doom prophecy.

Fire Oja also advised Ghanaians to take prophecies from pastors seriously and pray to prevent them from becoming reality.

Fire Oja's doom prophecy about Black Sherif

Fire Oja courted attention in January after a video of his doom prophecy about Black Sherif surfaced on social media.

The controversial prophet claimed that the musician would no longer produce hit songs or continue to excel in his music career in 2025.

He claimed that some evil forces had conspired in the spiritual realm to halt Black Sherif's momentum in the Ghanaian and international music scene.

However, Fire Oja noted that the one-time BET award winner could overcome the challenge with the intervention of a strong spiritual leader.

Reactions to Oja's remarks about Sherif's prophecy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Chrisommar26 commented:

"Why do some Ghanaian pastors predict someone’s downfall instead of their success?"

MASTER EBEN said:

"Nah, true talk, pastors always pray 🤲 when they see something bad coming."

wages_dc commented:

"His prophecies are always about bad things 😹😹."

lisanisselwilliams said:

"Every day, you people want someone to fail; that’s Ghana for you. Why didn’t God show you the good plans he has for the boy? But every day, it is always bad things you see?"

Adom Kyei shares prophecy about his demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah shared a prophecy about his demise.

The Believers Worship Centre founder claimed that he had 37 more years left on earth before he departed and met his maker.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah claimed that God had given him a mission and the timeframe of his death.

