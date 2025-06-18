Ailing Kumawood veteran Kwaku Twumasi broke down in tears after a surprise donation from fellow actor Osoode on his birthday, June 16, 2025

In a touching video, Osoode and his team delivered foodstuffs, toiletries, and other essentials to Twumasi’s home, fulfilling a long-standing promise

Social media users praised Osoode for his kind action, while many others lamented how some older men suffer from illnesses later on in their lives

Ailing Kumawood actor and director, Kwaku Twumasi, emotionally broke down after a donation from fellow actor Osoode.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Twumasi struggled to compose himself over the kindness of his colleague.

The beloved actor has battled numerous health challenges in recent years, stemming from a stroke he suffered over a decade ago.

The illness left him bedridden for four years before he regained use of his body.

During the 2000s, the actor gained prominence for starring in popular Kumawood movies alongside Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Kyeiwaa, and many others

Kumawood actor Osoode donated several items to Kwaku Twumasi on the occasion of his birthday on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Osoode stormed Twumasi’s home, accompanied by his sister and some bloggers, to carry out the donation.

The donation items included foodstuffs, toiletries, and other assorted products.

Speaking with Twumasi and his family, Osoode said he previously promised to visit but failed to do so.

He presented the items to the actor, who could not hold back his tears.

Twumasi has suffered a terrible ordeal for over a decade and previously spoke about his willingness to pass away rather than suffer.

His recovery, coupled with the continuous goodwill from his fellow actors and other prominent Ghanaians, overwhelmed the veteran star, eliciting his emotional response.

Lil Win donates to Kwaku Twumasi

In May 2025, Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win visited his colleague, Kwaku Twumasi, to donate several items to him.

His donation included foodstuffs, toiletries, and sachet water, as well as a cash amount of GH₵10,000.

Lil Win spoke during the presentation and hailed Kwaku Twumasi for all he has done to elevate the Kumawood industry and pave the way for actors like himself.

Kwaku Twumasi’s weeping video stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the video of Kwaku Twumasi weeping after Osoode’s donation.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few comments below.

iam_miss_mensah said:

"Until you’ve been hit by a health problem, you will not understand the phrase 'health is wealth“🥹🥹. May our health never fail us."

boost_selfconfidence wrote:

"It’s always only a few people who will remember you in this life. Life is full of misery. God help us all 👏👏👏"

dufie_bookland said:

"Hmmm, men go through a lot at old age when it comes to illness 🤒 God bless the giver. Hmmm! It is well."

Dr Amoakohene covers Kwaku Twumasi's bills

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, paid for the hospital bills of the ailing actor.

Dr Amoakohene promised to pay for more medical treatments for the sick actor and was seen in a video fulfilling his promise.

Twumasi visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he underwent a full medical evaluation.

