The former Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng, has donated his East Legon mansion to Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The donation was made on the occasion of Mr. Agyapong's 65th birthday celebration, which took place on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Obeng, who served in the Akufo-Addo administration, praised Agyapong's philanthropic efforts and commitment to the party's grassroots, citing his generosity and dedication as the key reasons for his endorsement.

"Honourable, you have long entrenched your name as a generous giver to the base of our party and to the Ghanaian people. You have, in time past, made several life-changing donations, from the north to the south, from the east to the west, to support the Ghanaian people," he said.

He has noted the efforts Mr. Agyapong is making to reorganise and re-energise the grassroots of the party, and wished to offer his support.

"Today being your birthday, and a special one, I wish to also make a few donations to you and make some very wonderful commitments to the course that you have embarked on," he stated.

"I wish to therefore contribute my widow's mite towards this noble cause by donating to you, for your use, one of my landed properties at East Legon. Honourable, I believe that the effort you are making to gather resources to help our party regain its strength is a cause we cannot leave for you to undertake alone," Mr. Obeng said.

Joojo Rocky Obeng pledges support for Ken

Obeng also pledged to support Agyapong spiritually, financially, and politically, urging him to remain steadfast in his pursuit of the party's leadership.

"I will support you spiritually with prayers, financially with my widow's mite, and bring you real political commitment for you to succeed," he added.

The donated property, which is intended to support the Mr Agyapong's efforts to reorganise and re-energise its grassroots base, is fully furnished with modern décor and appliances.

The property also contains offices, kitchens, bathrooms, and large living areas, along with all the necessary amenities.

Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions

Kennedy Agyapong is a renowned Ghanaian businessman and a sixth-term former Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region of Ghana.

In 2023, he contested the NPP's presidential elections, but lost to Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the incumbent Vice President.

Mr. Agyapong is currently on a mission to revitalise the base of the party following its devastating defeat to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This endorsement by the former Western North Regional Minister is seen as a boost to his campaign.

