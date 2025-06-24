Renowned businessman Nana Semanhyia unveiled a brand-new mega mansion in Kumasi on Sunday, June 22, 2025

The SG Mall owner's new mansion is well equipped with portraits of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in well-furnished rooms

Nana Semanhyia's new mega mansion in Kumasi garnered admiration from many Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman John Kofi Arhin, popularly known as Nana Semanhyia, has courted attention with his new mega mansion.

The Semanhyia Golden (SG) Mall owner held a big party on Sunday, June 22, 2025, to officially unveil his new mansion in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Numerous Ghanaian celebrities, including comic actors Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Oboy Siki, and Funny Face, attended the event to celebrate the business mogul's new residence.

Legendary Kumawood actor Agya Koo attended the new mansion's unveiling and entertained the guests with his Tetemofra music band. The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, also graced the occasion with his presence.

A video of the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Semanhyia Group of Companies' new mega mansion has surfaced on social media. The footage showed the plush interior and exterior of the house.

Inside the mansion were numerous well-furnished rooms on many floors filled with portraits of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and an excellent lighting system.

Traditional leaders and other guests at the party also toured the mansion's well-tiled living room and bedrooms with plush washrooms equipped with indoor Jacuzzi bathtubs and Toto Washlet, a high-tech toilet seat with integrated bidet functionalities.

Nana Semanhyia's new mega mansion's kitchen had an outstanding aesthetic and also provided a spacious and luxurious space designed for both functionality and elegance. It was equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.

The compound of the mega mansion was also fully tiled, with many of the guests in awe as they admired its beauty and magnificence.

Who is Nana Semanhyia?

Nana Semanhyia is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Semanhyia Group of Companies.

The businessman owns the SG Mall in Kumasi, specifically in the vicinity of Bomso and Ayigya, near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The modern shopping and entertainment complex, which has a family-friendly atmosphere and world-standard facilities like a cinema, was officially opened in a grand event in December 2021.

Nana Semanhyia's vast business portfolio also includes the Semanhyia Royal International School (SRIS), an avant-garde educational institution in Kumasi. He also owns Semanhyia Farms, a thriving livestock-focused farming enterprise.

Nana Semanhyia's mega mansion stirs reactions

