Quecy Official has addressed the cheating allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Akosua Diqson, following their breakup

The content creator shared a cryptic message in response to the controversy surrounding his breakup with his ex-girlfriend

Quecy Official's response comes after Akosua Diqson shared details of their breakup in an interview with Zionfelix

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Quecy Official has addressed the cheating allegations levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend, Akosua Diqson, after their breakup.

The content creator and Akosua Diqson had publicly announced their relationship and were regarded as one of the most prominent couples on social media.

Aside from appearing in videos on social media, they were often spotted at numerous public events, where they appeared happy and flaunted their bond for fans.

The couple also sparked marriage rumours after Akosua Diqson flaunted what many believed to be her engagement ring in a video she shared in January 2025.

However, Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson's romantic relationship has come under the spotlight following the latter's remarks in a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix.

Akosua confirmed that she was no longer in a relationship with her partner and shared that they had not spoken for a month after their split. She also accused Quecy Official of cheating on her with a woman he was currently staying with.

Quecy Official reacts to Akosua's cheating allegations

Quecy Official took to his official TikTok page on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to react to Akosua Diqson's cheating allegations against him.

The content creator shared a video of himself watching the interview on his TV at home with a cryptic message.

In the caption of his social media post, he wrote:

"What can I say… sigh😔."

The video of Quecy Official reacting to the cheating allegations from Akosua Diqson is below:

Quecy's response to cheating allegations stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Naya commented:

"Your actions never felt like you loved her, bro. 😊😔 Honestly, in public 🥹, we know you are a public figure, but your actions sometimes say a lot 😔😔. It is the gospel truth, bro. Sorry. 💕 No hate. 🙏."

um kyeraa said:

"Who else doesn’t really feel what they are saying is true? I feel it is part of their content, o anaa?😫😫."

Adjoa commented:

"She left the lifestyle she was living just to find love, and now this is what she is receiving. 😔 What did women do to men?"

Serwaa_Classic wrote:

"It’s only a woman who loves you that will nag all the time. It is a sign of the love she has for you. 😏😏😏 I feel so bad for Ako."

