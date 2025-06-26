Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Reall, celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 26, 2025, with a striking business-themed photoshoot

Hajia4Reall switched from her normal glamour-filled shoots for a statement look, wearing a black-and-white pinstriped suit and red tie

She announced in her caption that she had evolved into a new being and was ready to walk into the next chapter of her life after spending a year in jail

Ghanaian socialite and influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, showcased her businesswoman vibes in a photoshoot for her birthday.

The influencer turned 33 on Thursday, June 26, 2025, and shared several images on social media to commemorate the milestone.

Hajia4Reall announces rebranding on 33rd birthday

To mark her 33rd birthday, Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall showed off a rebranded image of herself in a photoshoot that saw her wearing a pinstriped black and white suit and a red tie.

She exuded the vibes of a business owner or a power broker, announcing her entry into a new phase of her life.

The photos marked a stark contrast from her previous birthdays, where she typically shared images in flamboyant dresses more associated with showbiz personalities.

In her caption, she said she had evolved and was ready to do anything to protect her new, evolved image.

“It’s my birthday! And today, I see myself clearly — more grounded, more mature, more intentional. I vow to protect this evolved version of me with everything I’ve got. Here’s to a new chapter filled with grace and purpose ❤️🙏🏽” she wrote..

Hajia4Reall also announced a big birthday giveaway for 33 lucky fans to celebrate her 33rd year of life.

She asked fans to share what they’re most grateful for in the comments, with lucky ones to be chosen to enjoy from her benevolence.

The socialite’s rebranding comes after she spent one year in prison in the United States of America.

Hajia4Reall was jailed for her role in a romance fraud scheme and was released from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

After her release, Hajia4Reall released a new single, Move, which signalled her intention to put her past behind her and enter a new era.

Ghanaians react to Hajia4Reall’s 33rd birthday shoot

Social media users shared positive reactions to Hajia4Reall’s post announcing her 33rd birthday rebrand and giveaway to fans.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

official_dacoster wrote:

"Wishing you a new year filled with God’s grace and blessings….. you are loved and blessed beyond measure 🎉❤️❤️"

victorialebenee said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful, more blessings to you🎁🎂🎉🎊🎈"

bobrisky222 commented:

"Happy birthday, my Mona ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Hajia4Reall flaunts new Tamale mansion

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall announced she was in Tamale for the unveiling of her newly built, fully furnished mansion in the city where she was born.

Her move to Tamale came amid the arrests of several alleged fraudsters that sparked widespread speculation that she may have cooperated with U.S. authorities to receive a lighter sentence.

Social media users expressed disapproval of Hajia4Reall’s new building, with many opposed to her continued flaunting of wealth after being jailed for alleged fraud.

